KSR Today: One More Day to Fill in your Bracket before March Madness

It’s so close, you can almost hear the music. March Madness is upon us. We are only one day away from the start of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Before all of the action begins, do not forget: you have just a little more than 24 hours to fill in your bracket. Register now for the KSR and On3 Bracket Challenge.

Need help filling in your bracket? We’ve got a betting guide to the NCAA Tournament, picks against the spread and almost 45 minutes of the KSR crew sharing upsets, Final Four selections and much, much more.

First Four Continues in Dayton

We got out first taste of March Madness Tuesday night and it was more satisfying than expected. In the duel between No. 16 seeds in the opening game of the First Four in Dayton, SE Missouri State erased a 10-point second half deficit to tie Texas A&M Corpus Christi with under four minutes to play. SEMO hung tight, closing the gap to one with 15.1 on the clock, but the Islanders were unfazed at the free throw line. A potential game-tying SEMO three-pointer fell short and Corpus Christi survived 75-71 to earn a date with No. 1 Alabama.

Just like the opener, the nightcap was a 1-point game with less than a minutes on the clock. Mississippi State erased a late five-point deficit and retook the lead with under 30 seconds to go. Pitt responded with a clutch bucket from Jamarius Burton. Chris Jans had the perfect play to get a game-winning shot, but two open looks failed to fall. It was an outstanding contest, yet one that sent the first SEC team packing.

There are two more games tonight on truTV, serving as the final appetizer before the greatest weekend in sports.

6:40: No. 16 Fairleigh-Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern

9:10: No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State

March Madness All Grown Up

Remember when the Northwestern Crying Kid was the meme of March 2017?

Now he’s a freshman in college. Last night he was on the sideline with his father, ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, to see Pitt’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2016. Yup, we’re old.

Jacob Toppin is an early March Madness Star

Before ever stepping a foot on the floor, Jacob Toppin is in the middle of the March Madness limelight. The Kentucky forward signed a NIL deal with AT&T to star in a national ad alongside the Wildcat, Lily and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Enjoy it, because you’re about to see it 782 times during NCAA Tournament broadcasts over the next month.

Sweet 16 Starts at Rupp Arena

Sixteen teams will arrive, only one will leave a champion. The KHSAA Sweet 16 tips-off this morning at 11 am and Kentucky Sports Radio will be broadcasting LIVE with Matt Jones and the crew near all of the basketball action at Rupp Arena. Take a look at Wednesday’s schedule (and the unofficial “Old Guys at Rupp” point spreads):

11:00 am — Woodford County (-5) vs. Jeffersontown

1:30 pm — McCracken County (-3) vs. Elizabethtown

6:00 pm — Warren Central (-16) vs. Pulaski County

8:30 pm — Ashland (-6) vs. Owensboro

If you can’t make it to Rupp, KSBar and Grille will broadcast all of the action over the next four days. We’ll have boots on the ground with complete coverage of every game right here on Kentucky Sports Radio dot com. Brady Byrdwell has you covered with everything you need to know about today’s four-game slate.

March Madness Invades the NIT

Even people who hate to gripe over who got left out of the NCAA Tournament were griping that Rutgers got left out of the NCAA Tournament. The Scarlet Knights immediately showed us why they were omitted from the field of 68. Hofstra knocked off the top seed in the NIT 88-86 in overtime thanks to Tyler Thomas’ late heroics.

BOOM! Roasted

Even though we’re still waiting to hear from Aaron Rodgers (which will happen in a conversation with Pat McAfee today at 1 pm), NFL Free Agency is providing high quality content. A week Josh McDaniels said Darren Waller would be a “big part of what we’re doing going forward, the Las Vegas Raiders traded the tight end to the New York Giants. McDaniels’ shared that quote right around the time McDaniels let it slip that Waller was marrying Las Vegas Aces star Kelsey Plum. The new Mrs. Waller weighed in.

