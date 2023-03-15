Open in App
Valley Stream, NY
Machete Attacker Charged With Attempted Murder Of Valley Stream Man

By Kathy Reakes,

5 days ago
Roberto Velasquez Photo Credit: Nassau County Police and Google Maps street view

A 30-year-old homeless man has been charged with the alleged attempted murder of another man with a machete at a laundromat.

The attack took place in Valley Stream around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, March 14 at the Laundry Palace at 15 W. Merrick Road.

Responding officers located a man in his 50s lying on the floor, Nassau County Police said.

An investigation revealed that a disturbance had occurred between the victim and Roberto Velasquez, who struck the victim numerous times with a machete causing serious injuries, police said.

Velasquez was located a short time later and arrested without incident.

The victim was transported by a Nassau County Ambulance to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition, police said.

Velasquez was charged with attempted murder and assault. He will be arraigned on Wednesday, March 15, in Hempstead.

