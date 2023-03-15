Brown Discusses Variety Of Topics Ahead of Season

Dana Brown spoke in an interview with Brian McTaggart about Astros pitching depth, Michael Brantly and Opening Day.

First-year Houston Astros general manager Dana Brown has been extremely media friendly since joining the front office recently.

As the defending World Series champion Astros inch closer to Opening Day, Brown discussed a variety of topics with MLB.com ’s Brian McTaggart.

Here are the highlights from that interview:

- On whether Michael Brantley will be ready for Opening Day and how that impacts the outfield:

“ He was sidelined because he’s got some family stuff going on, but he’s back (Monday), and so hopefully he can get amped up and running. But if he’s not back, we have (Chas) McCormick and (Jake) Meyers, and it would be McCormick, Meyers and, of course, (Kyle) Tucker. You’re looking at some competition after that with (Justin) Dirden, who’s been swinging the bat pretty well in camp.”

- On whether Dirden will be on the 26-man roster:

“We just have to continue to scout him this spring. He has some adjustments he needs to make in the batter’s box, but I can see the power. Without question, he’s got really good power. He can really throw. I know you guys are watching and saw that one-hopper throw he made (Sunday), and he can run. He’s got the tools. I just think he needs to clean up his hitting approach a little bit, but he’s right there.”

- On starting pitching depth beyond the five expected starters:

“(Forrest) Whitley threw well the other day, even though his line didn’t look great. He was up to 95 (mph). We have (J.P.) France who’s going to be coming back (from an injury), and of course, (Brandon) Bielak is an option. We just have to keep evaluating these guys. And we have some young kids like (Jaime) Melendez, who I really like. We have to keep an eye on him. All in all, we have some depth there.”

- On the left-handed relief pitchers:

“(Matt) Gage is really looking good. Against the Mets the other day, he came in and was up to 93 to 95 and (had) a filthy cutter that was 97 and backfooting right-handers, running away from left-handed hitters. He looks really good. That (waiver) claim was recommended by our front office, and I kind of closed the deal on, I think it’s looking like a pretty good claim right now. We’ll see, but he’s a big chip for us right now.”

