March Madness first-round, can't-miss parlay: Bank on this Thursday 3-teamer

By Nathan Beighle,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X8Ai6_0lJexryr00

It is the best time of year with March Madness finally upon us and the first round on Thursday should have some exciting basketball.

After looking at the Tipico Sportsbook’s NCAA Tournament odds and lines, here is a Thursday’s can’t-miss first-round parlay among our expert college basketball picks and predictions.

NCAA Tournament first-round parlay

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Wednesday at 7:36 a.m. ET. All game times ET; ML = money line.

Leg 1: FURMAN ML (+180) vs. Virginia – 12:40 p.m.

The Paladins have the perfect offensive scheme to bounce the No. 4 Cavaliers, and at this price, the odds will boost a parlay. Virginia was bounced from the ACC Tournament after scoring just 49 points against Duke. Its offense has been a problem all season long, and it has relied on its defensive tenacity.

Furman has the offensive firepower to give them issues. It ranks 8th in the nation at 82.1 points per game, 10th in 3-point attempts (27.3 PG) and 18th in 3-pointers made (9.4 PG). That style could be the perfect storm for an upset here, and in a parlay, it would be a huge win.

Leg 2: Charleston vs. San Diego State OVER 141.5 (-112) — 3:10 p.m.

The mid-major 3-point onslaught may continue here. Charleston ranks 9th in 3-pointers made per game (10). It went Over in 7 of its last 10 games to close out the regular season. The Cougars average 80.8 points per game to rank 14th in the nation in scoring.

While San Diego State has an aggressive defense, it averages 71.3 points per game, so it can score as well. SDSU was 7-4 O/U in non-conference games this season. Back the Over in your parlay.

Leg 3: Boise State vs. NORTHWESTERN ML (-125) — 7:35 p.m.

Northwestern is a far more tested side than Boise State. It has wins over tournament teams like No. 1-seed Purdue, 4-seed Indiana and 8-seed Iowa. It also won 3 of its last 5 Big Ten road games which is impressive.

Boise State’s non-conference schedule didn’t do it much favors, beating Texas A&M on Dec. 3. It split with SDSU, losing on the road by 20 and winning at home by 6. The Broncos also lost 3 of their last 4 road games to end the regular season. Back the more proven side in this parlay.

Parlay payout: Bet $10 to profit $85.40 (ticket pays $95.40).

