Virginia Tech Football: Hokies' 2023 Spring Preview

The past is the past as Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry embarks upon year two in Blacksburg. Because of last season's 3-8 finish, expectations are predictably low for this coming year. But the campaign to prove the experts wrong begins this week as the Hokies open spring ball.

While only a certain amount can be gleaned from spring sessions, Hokie fans have to hope that some answers to the many questions surrounding the team start to emerge in the coming weeks. Here are five storylines to follow during spring practice.

5 Storylines to Watch During Virginia Tech's Spring Practices

1. Quarterback

Grant Wells comes back as the incumbent starter, but his grip on the job is far from secure. His personal stats were not very good in 2022 and the 3-8 record didn't help either. This spring, it seems like real competition has arrived in the form of Baylor transfer Kyron Drones. This is a battle that will most likely rage on into fall camp, but we should get word as to which of the two is emerging as the leader by the time spring ends.



2. The new receivers

For the passing game to really click, it will take more than just improved quarterback play. Last year's leading receiver, Kaleb Smith, has transferred to Notre Dame, but the portal goes both ways and with the additions of Ali Jennings , Jaylin Lane, and Da'Quan Felton, the Hokies may see an improved pass-catching group. Only Jennings comes to Tech from the FBS level and he was at Old Dominion, so there will be an adjustment period for all three and this spring will be the perfect time to determine how each fits within the system.

3. Improving the running game

Much like the passing game, development in an area that averaged just 110 rushing yards per game requires increased production from more than one position group. Up front, the Hokies lose two starters and they are at the offensive line's most important spots: left tackle and center. With Kaden Moore sliding over from guard, center seems to be in experienced hands, though a vacancy at his former spot opens up. Left tackle is the more precarious position with Xavier Chaplin currently projected as the starter after seeing limited time in '22. A healthy Malachi Thomas is needed at running back and this spring will give FCS North Carolina A&T transfer Bhayshul Tuten the opportunity to show that he can be a weapon that can spell Thomas when needed.

4. Creating havoc

The defense did an admirable job for the most part last season, but the front seven will look a lot different. End Tyjuan Garbutt, who led the team in both sacks and tackles for lost yardage, is gone as is veteran linebacker Dax Hollifield, who was second on the team in both departments and also led the Hokies in tackles. The second level is bolstered by the return of linebacker Alan Tisdale from injury, but one or two younger defensive linemen will have to elevate their games this spring in an effort to replace Garbutt's production.

5. Forcing more turnovers

Putting pressure on the opponent isn't always about sacks and tackles for lost yardage. It's also about making the offense react more quickly, creating more turnover opportunities. In 2022, this didn't happen enough or Virginia Tech didn't take advantage of the chances the defense created. Or both. On the season, the Hokies took the ball away just nine times, which tied Stanford for 129th in America. Only one other FBS program (ULM) fared worse in this category. This spring, making strides to increase takeaways should be a high priority.

– Written by Jon Kinne, who has been part of the Athlon Contributor Network for three years, focusing on the ACC and Notre Dame. Follow him on Twitter @JonRKinne .