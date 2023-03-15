Philadelphia 76ers at Cleveland Cavaliers odds, picks and predictions

The Philadelphia 76ers (45-22) take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (44-27) Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the 76ers vs. Cavaliers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The 76ers defeated the Washington Wizards 112-93 Sunday and covered as 7-point home favorites. Philadelphia is currently on a 5-game win streak and is 3 games ahead of Cleveland for the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Cavaliers covered as 5.5-point road favorites a 120-104 win over the Charlotte Hornets Tuesday. Cleveland has won 6 of its last 8 contests.

This will be the third season meeting between the 76ers and the Cavaliers. They split the first two games straight up and against the spread (with the home team winning and covering in both) and the Over/Under going 1-1.

76ers at Cavaliers odds

Moneyline (ML) : 76ers -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Cavaliers +120 (bet $100 to win $120)

: 76ers -140 (bet $140 to win $100) | Cavaliers +120 (bet $100 to win $120) Against the spread (ATS) : 76ers -2.5 (-112) | Cavaliers +2.5 (-108)

: 76ers -2.5 (-112) | Cavaliers +2.5 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 219.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

76ers at Cavaliers key injuries

76ers

None

Cavaliers

Not yet submitted

76ers at Cavaliers picks and predictions

Prediction

Cavaliers 114, 76ers 110

It feels like Cleveland deliberately rested G Donovan Mitchell on Tuesday to play on Wednesday, so I’m taking the CAVALIERS (+120) in this pivotal matchup. However, it may be worth waiting for the Cavs’ injury report to be released because if Mitchell and C Jarrett Allen are ruled out again then I’d lean toward the 76ers.

CAVALIERS +2.5 (-108) is the ideal pick assuming Cleveland gets Mitchell and/or Allen back in the lineup. The Cavaliers are 28-7 at home this season and this is an important game if they hope to move up to the No. 3 seed in the East.

The 76ers are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games following an ATS win and 1-3-1 ATS in the last 5 meetings with the Cavaliers. Cleveland is also 22-12-1 ATS at home this season.

LEAN OVER 219.5 (-115).

These teams play at snail-like paces, but this is a low total in a crucial bout. Despite both squads playing at a slow pace, they both are top 9 in offensive rating this season.

The 76ers are 6-2 to the Over in their last 8 games playing on 2 days of rest and the Cavaliers are 6-1 to the Over in their last 7 games following a win.

