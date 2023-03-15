Man Tests Loophole for Scoring Free Buckets of Chicken at KFC

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you have a hearty appetite for fried chicken, run to KFC and give this a try immediately! TikTok content creator @ itsallenferrell takes us along to see the Colonel and find out if the refill rumors are true. If they are, you won’t ever leave feeling hungry again.

If you're like us, you probably aren't familiar with this policy. And after everyone finds out, they may need to change it.

He's checking to see if what he heard on TikTok was correct. And apparently, it is. He's at Kentucky Fried Chicken and he's ordering an extra crispy eight-piece bucket. He remains in the dining room while he consumes all eight pieces. When he's done, he brings his bucket back to the register and asks for a refill. The cashier hesitates for a moment, but then understands he's talking about their 60-minute policy. And she refills his bucket with eight more pieces of chicken. Holy moly! She even tells him to enjoy his second meal. We aren't sure how he got down all eight pieces, to begin with, so we sincerely hope he's bringing the second batch home. Otherwise, he's going to have a serious tummy ache!



The audience couldn't believe it. Viewer @Gareth commented, “I feel like I’ve seen some kind of evidence, but I’m still not sure I believe this. Seems too good to be true.” It’s very hard to believe. Viewer @HugeNuts said, “There is no way this is legit. That was the best-looking KFC chicken I have ever seen.” Ha! It really is. Viewer @justincrow231 commented, “Keep your receipt. Must be within 60 minutes of purchase, must not leave the dining room, must wait in line for a refill.” Good to know.

We couldn’t find anything about this policy on KFC’s website, but it might be worth a shot. Just don’t forget your phone in the car when you do, because you won’t be able to leave the dining room to retrieve it.