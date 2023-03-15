Open in App
Detroit, MI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tracking the Lions early moves in free agency and how they've impacted NFL draft plans

By Jeff Risdon,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MiYM5_0lJekrW800

It’s been a busy week in Allen Park for the Detroit Lions brass. In between re-signing several of their own free agents and luring in some new contributors from the outside during the NFL’s legal tampering period, there is also preparation for the NFL draft going on.

How much does what is happening in free agency impact the draft side of the team-building equation?

First, let’s look at the additions to the roster, starting with those free agents who came back to the den.

And now the newcomers, who are still officially unsigned until Wednesday afternoon when the new NFL league year begins:

Roster impact

Right now, Anzalone, Buggs, Sutton and Montgomery project as starters at their respective positions. Moseley, Cominsky and Harris figure to at least compete for starting roles; Cominsky will play significant reps even if he doesn’t start. Moseley will challenge Jerry Jacobs/Jeff Okudah for the outside CB role opposite Sutton, while Harris fits in the starting slot position or as a versatile reserve.

Draft impact

One thing that’s important to remember is the concept that the draft is about building long-term, while free agency is more of a short-term fix in most cases. That’s the Lions team-building approach under GM Brad Holmes, and they’re following it once again.

Of the free agents, only Anzalone, Montgomery and Sutton show any real level of multi-year commitment on the part of Detroit. All three play positions where it’s perfectly justifiable to say the Lions still have room to upgrade around them, too.

Cornerback should still be on the table at any point in the draft. Sutton is a great addition as one starter, and the unit’s quality of depth definitely looks better with Moseley joining Jacobs, Okudah, and Harris, as well as a couple of deeper reserves with upward potential (Chase Lucas, Mac McCain).

However, Moseley and Okudah are free agents after 2023. Harris is at his best being a reserve, and Jacobs–while good enough to keep starting–has some work to do. In short, cornerback is still a fairly urgent need, one great enough to justify using the team’s first draft selection to help remedy.

Holding onto the status quo at linebacker means the opportunity to upgrade is still present. It’s extraordinarily unlikely to be a priority for Holmes, but a coverage-oriented LB as early as the third round must remain a strong consideration for Detroit.

Montgomery is perhaps the only move that really impacts the draft. He’s a lead RB and signed for three seasons, taking over the Jamaal Williams role. D’Andre Swift is back for another season as the second RB and a potentially dynamic one if he can stay on the field and endear himself to new RB coach Scottie Montgomery. Reynolds is a capable No. 3 too, and 2021 draft pick Jermar Jefferson offers some upside depth if he can ever learn to pass protect.

That’s a strong stable for 2023. There is no such thing as a developmental RB; drafting one for 2024 and beyond is just wasting a year of a contract (see Jefferson). Even though the draft class looks outstanding in both variety and depth, the moves indicate the Lions are unlikely to put as much draft emphasis on running back as they might have before free agency.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Detroit, MI newsLocal Detroit, MI
The Lions loading their secondary up makes it uncomfortable for 2020 top-3 pick Jeff Okudah
Detroit, MI7 hours ago
C.J. Gardner-Johnson joined the Lions on the most bizarre deal of NFL free agency
Detroit, MI21 hours ago
Graham Glasgow explains why he chose to rejoin the Lions instead of looking at other offers
Detroit, MI4 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
WATCH: Baker Mayfield sends his first message to Bucs fans
Tampa, FL7 hours ago
Broncos cut 2 players, including Lamar Jackson (not that one)
Denver, CO1 hour ago
Updated list of Eagles free agents who remain unsigned
Philadelphia, PA3 hours ago
Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders to work with Tom Brady following spring game
Boulder, CO1 hour ago
TE Dalton Schultz signs 1-year deal with Texans
Houston, TX1 hour ago
Cowboys host 3 veteran free agents, including two-time Super Bowl RB
Frisco, TX2 hours ago
Former NFL Washington player warns free agents
Washington, DC14 hours ago
John Calipari rudely referred to Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell as ‘little kid’ after he torched Kentucky
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
The Eagles losing so many free agents could result in a historic number of compensatory picks
Philadelphia, PA10 hours ago
Report: 49ers to sign veteran OL Jon Feliciano
San Francisco, CA2 hours ago
One UNC basketball player in top 100 of 2023 NBA draft big board
Chapel Hill, NC2 hours ago
New mock draft has Bucs trading up for a QB
Tampa, FL6 hours ago
Report: Colts skeptical about pursuing QB Lamar Jackson
Indianapolis, IN2 hours ago
49ers 2021 postseason hero signing with Raiders
San Francisco, CA3 hours ago
Texans GM Nick Caserio says trading WR Brandin Cooks was 'best decision for everybody involved'
Houston, TX4 hours ago
2023 NFL Draft: Zach Charbonnet scouting report
Los Angeles, CA2 hours ago
The best kicker in Washington's NFL history
Washington, DC12 hours ago
Bengals focus on trenches in new 3-round mock draft after free agency
Cincinnati, OH3 hours ago
Quotes from Baker Mayfield's first press conference as a Buc
Tampa, FL2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy