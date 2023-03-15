What is Kratom? (And Where to Buy It In 2023)

This is sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

The new year is fast approaching, and so are the promises to yourself for a happier and healthier you. Suppose you’re like millions of Americans suffering from minor body aches, the occasional brain fog, or low energy levels. In that case, you may want to consider working a kratom routine in your 2023 new year’s resolutions.

In recent years, many people have turned to kratom powders, teas and capsules to give them a morning boost or take the edge off after a rough day. However, like any newly popular wellness product, kratom items are everywhere with an overload of information and options.

To help you sort through the noise, we’ve assembled this guide to educate you on what kratom is, where to buy it and which products we love for 2023.

What is Kratom?

Kratom is a plant closely related to the coffee family and native to Southeast Asian countries like Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. In recent years, kratom has grown in popularity in the United States as a remedy for pain relief, fatigue and depression. People harvest the leaves of the kratom plant and dry them for teas and supplements. Some people also smoke kratom leaves like tobacco or marijuana.

There are four primary strains of kratom ; white, green, red and yellow. Each strain has slightly different effects and is used to achieve various benefits.

White kratom strains are high in mitragynine, which gives it energizing effects. People use white kratom for energy and to improve mood, focus and creativity.

Green kratom is the balance strain. Individuals use it for relaxed energy, mild pain relief and improved mood.

Red is one of the more popular strains because of its opioid-like effects. It’s most commonly used to promote sleep, reduce anxiety and relieve pain.

Yellow is one of the least popular strains. It’s milder than other strains, but people can use it for anxiety relief and calming effects.

Benefits of Using Kratom

There is limited research on the full effects of kratom on the body, but some early studies and plenty of anecdotal stories find the plant may have some surprising benefits.

Kratom may relieve minor pain. One of the most common reasons people use kratom is as a pain reliever — and may even help with chronic pain — thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties

Kratom may provide mood-enhancing effects. Kratom works similarly to an opioid in how it interacts with the body. When used in low doses, it can give similar effects to an antidepressant and may boost someone’s mood.

Kratom may give users an energy boost. Kratom is closely related to the coffee family, and while it’s not caffeine, it is a stimulant and may give users an energy boost.

Where to Buy Kratom

Many health foods or supplement stores sell kratom in its various forms. You can also shop for kratom products online through trusted third-party retailers or directly from reputable brands and companies.

It is vital to note that kratom is not federally regulated, and not all states allow the sale of kratom. You can not purchase kratom if you live in Wisconsin, Indiana, Arkansas, Alabama, Vermont or Rhode Island. Living in those states also means some online retailers are not allowed to ship products to those locations.

Best Kratom Products in 2023

With tons of kratom products available online, it can be challenging to narrow down which are worth trying. We’ve done some heavy lifting for you with our top five kratom products for 2023.

Best Overall Kratom Product: Super Speciosa White Maeng Da Kratom Tea Bags

If you enjoy starting the day with a warm cup of tea, you should try the Super Speciosa White Maeng Da Kratom tea bags. This all-natural kratom tea is an excellent alternative to your morning caffeine burst that will give you the energy boost you need to focus your mind and enhance your well-being. Place one tea bag in 8 oz of freshly boiled water and let brew for at least five minutes to begin your day with a burst of sunshine.

Pros:

No fillers or additives

Smooth Taste & Strong Effects

American Kratom Association GMP Association Qualified Vendor

Lab-tested for contaminants, pollutants and heavy metals

Free shipping is available on your first order when you sign up for their emails

What customers say: While there aren't as many reviews for the White Maeng Da Kratom tea bags as their other products, users of the Green Maeng Da Kratom tea say that Super Speciosa's teas are much smoother than other companies. These teas contain the same White Maeng Da Kratom leaves Super Speciosa’s customers love, just in tea form. These teas work great for a morning energy boost.

About Super Speciosa: Super Speciosa works to bring customers unaltered, untouched, and uncompromised kratom. The company started in 2016 and created a variety of all-natural capsules, powders, tablets and teas. All their products follow strict quality control standards and come with a no questions asked money back guarantee. All batches are thoroughly inspected and lab-tested to ensure the highest quality and safest kratom, so you get the best bang for your buck.

Get It!

Best Kratom Powder: Just Kratom Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder

Find a flow to your day with Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder from Just Kratom. This green strain kratom mix is the perfect addition to your morning smoothie to help balance your mood and energy levels at the start of your day. This product is third-party tested and also comes in capsule form for an on-the-go kratom boost.

Pros:

Third-party tested

Distinctly subtle compared to other kratom strains

30-day guarantee on unopened products

Free shipping on orders of $35 or more

What customers say: There are not many reviews on the Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder, but most customers rate Just Kratom products as reliable. It’s a good option if you’re new to kratom and curious about trying a powder.

About Just Kratom: Just Kratom is a leader in the industry with years of experience, making it a trusted brand among customers. Their products are third-party tested to ensure quality, effectiveness, and safety.

Get It!

Best Kratom Capsules: Kingdom Kratom Green Maeng Da Kratom Capsules

Bring balance to your life with our top choice of kratom capsules. Grown and harvested from the jungles of Southeast Asia, the Green Maeng Da Kratom capsules from Kingdom Kratom are one of the most popular strains for people looking to boost their mood and energy. These capsules are pure kratom powder from mature trees with no additives or fillers for the ultimate quality and strength.

Pros:

Made with organic and fresh kratom harvested from Southeast Asia

No additives

Same-day shipping is available on orders placed by 1 pm Central time

Products are lab-tested

What customers say: People who use Kingdom Kratom Green Maeng Da capsules say they feel instantly energized and focused throughout the day. Customers also say delivery is quick, thanks to Kingdom Kratom’s same-day service.

About Kingdom Kratom: Kingdom Kratom was founded as a direct result from not being satisfied with the stale and low quality kratom found online and in smoke shops. The company continually sources the freshest and strongest kratom straight from Indonesian farmers.

Get It!

For the busy bee who needs an on-the-go kratom option, try the MIT45 Gold liquid kratom shot. MIT45 uses its state-of-the-art extraction process with the highest quality kratom to create this fast-acting and potent liquid extract. It’s consistent and convenient, with 250mg of full spectrum 45% mitragynine extract in each bottle.

Pros:

30-day money-back guarantee

Lab tested

Bulk pricing available

GMP-compliant for purity and safety

What customers say: Users love the convenience and potency of the Gold Liquid kratom shot. Not only do customers rave about the product, but people also say the customer service from MIT45 is top-notch.

About MIT45: MIT45 is on a mission to inspire peace and magnificence through innovative products sourced from high-quality materials. They promote safety, respect, honesty, and accountability in their business and from their vendors. They also pride their company culture on diversity, trust, and inclusivity, which they hope translates to customers through their kratom products.

Get It!

Best for Beginners: Top Extracts Red Bali Kratom Capsules

Need help mellowing out after a long day? Try the Top Extracts ReVive Kratom Blend. This mixed blend combines green and yellow kratom strains for the ideal solution to reach your ultimate well-being and focus. Blend this powder into your favorite morning smoothie, or mix it into your nighttime drink.

Pros:

Compliant with Good Manufacturing Processes

Top Extracts is a member of the American Herbal Products Association

Lab-tested

Bulk pricing is available

What customers say: Most customers reviewing the Top Extracts Revive Kratom Powder Blend are using it to ease minor body aches and help achieve a sense of calm after a long day. Customers also mention the product is reasonably priced compared to other kratom powders on the market.

About Top Extracts: Top Extracts is an established Chicago-based kratom supplier that has been bringing customers low wholesale prices, naturally sourced products, and 5-star services since 2014. Jim Sourek founded the company intending to produce safe and effective kratom products without sacrificing quality. Top Extracts is cGMP compliant and supports trade organizations such as the American Kratom Association.

Get It!

How We Chose Our Winners

We want to ensure we provide our readers with the best kratom products. To help us narrow down which to include in our lists, we look at the quality, price, brand reputation, and product type.

Quality

The quality of a kratom product is essential for its safety and effectiveness. Unlike other wellness products, it doesn’t need additional ingredients for taste, scent, or potency. We look for powders, capsules, and teas that are pure kratom without additives or synthetic ingredients—bonus points for transparent companies about their harvesting and manufacturing practices.

Price

We know everyone’s finances are different, so we try to include products that will fit into varying budgets. When evaluating price, we like to find companies that offer free or discounted shipping and have return policies in case a product doesn’t live up to your expectations.

Brand reputation

Since kratom is not FDA-regulated, you want to ensure you’re purchasing kratom from a reputable brand. You want to ensure the brand you are buying from has a functional website and doesn’t only sell its products through a third party. Other indicators of reputable brands are those with transparency in their manufacturing process and brands that have their products tested by third parties to ensure quality, effectiveness, and safety.

Product Type

Much like CBD, kratom comes in various forms. You can get it as a tea, capsule, or powder. All forms have similar effects and benefits, but changing how you get kratom might help you find a new brand or strain that works best. We try to include different kratom types to appeal to the multiple ways individuals want to use kratom.

Potential Side Effects of Using Kratom

Even though kratom is a natural product and herbal remedy, using too much kratom can lead to a few unwanted side effects . Some of the most common side effects include aggression, irritability, constipation, drowsiness, dry mouth, frequent urination, nausea, and vomiting. In more extreme cases, kratom can lead to cardiac issues, hallucination, insomnia, liver damage, and seizures.

If you experience any adverse side effects to kratom, cease using it and contact a medical professional. Don’t continue using kratom until you’ve discussed it with your doctors to ensure it’s safe.

How to Take Kratom Safely

It’s always best to consult your doctor before bringing kratom or any other supplement into your daily routine, especially if you use any medications or have any chronic health conditions. If you and your doctor decide kratom is safe for you, make sure you purchase kratom from a reputable brand that uses pure kratom without fillers or additives. You also want to look for brands that provide third-party testing to ensure the quality and safety of their product.

Once you find a quality kratom product from a respected brand, ensure you follow the packaging instructions. If it’s your first product use, start with the minimal dosage and give your body the time to react and feel the results. If you’re not feeling the desired effects, slowly increase the dosage according to the packaging’s direction.

If you’re experiencing side effects of kratom, such as insomnia or dry mouth, cut down on your kratom use immediately. Consuming large amounts of kratom may cause psychosis, seizures, hallucinations, delusions, or confusion, which may signal an overdose .

If you experience signs of an overdose, contact a medical professional immediately. Additionally, you can lower your risk of adverse effects by avoiding alcohol and other drugs while using kratom.

Is kratom the same as CBD?

FAQs

No, kratom and CBD are not the same. Kratom comes from the Mitragyna speciosa tree, commonly called a kratom tree. CBD comes from hemp plants.

The two substances also interact differently with the body. CBD interacts with the endocannabinoid system. Kratom contains an active ingredient called mitragynine which binds to dopamine and serotonin receptors in the brain.

Can kratom help opioid addiction?

It's been said that kratom can aid in opioid withdrawal symptoms, but this still isn't an at-home fix for opioid withdrawal or addiction treatment.

If you've taken opioid drugs and need help, seeking a professional will be your best bet at safe treatment.

Can I take kratom every day?

Kratom is best when used in low doses for the short term. The higher the quantities and the longer you have kratom exposure, the increased risk of experiencing adverse side effects. Consider using kratom to supplement your CBD routine for days when you need an extra touch of pain relief or an energy boost.

Will kratom make me high?

Kratom users can experience a high when taking kratom in large doses. In low doses, kratom is a stimulant, increasing sociability and alertness. It takes about fifteen minutes for most people to feel the kratom’s effects, which may last anywhere from two to five hours .

You can enjoy powdered kratom in your favorite beverage, tea, or capsule for on-the-go use. If you’re looking for an alternative to caffeine-induced drinks in the morning or want a natural pain remedy for minor body discomfort, consider kratom for your daily routine in 2023.

Always ensure you’re purchasing kratom from reputable brands, and don’t be afraid to talk to your doctor about kratom, especially if you have a chronic health condition or you’re experiencing unwanted effects.

