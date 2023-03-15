Open in App
Denver, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver weather: Warm temps hit the city Wednesday, chances of snow throughout remainder of the week

By Abbey Soukup,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21EEuY_0lJeW93f00
File photo of Chatauqua Open Space, near the Boulder Flatirons. Photo Credit: sanfel (iStock). sanfel

A sneak peek of spring is in the forecast to hit Denver, with temps shooting up to the low 70s Wednesday before chilling out the rest of the week.

Expect partly sunny skies Wednesday, with a high reaching 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

There’s an 80% chance of rain and snow Wednesday night. Expect blustery conditions, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Looking into Thursday, there’s a 50% chance of snow with around an inch of new snow accumulation possible.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Expect cloudy conditions with a high of 38 degrees. Breezy, with gusts reaching as high as 30 mph. There’s a 50% chance of snow.

Friday: Sunny skies are in the forecast, with a high of 42 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies, with a high of 41 degrees.

Sunday: Expect partly sunny skies, with a high of 46 degrees.

Comments / 0

