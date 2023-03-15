Lunchbox Shares Update On The Money He Invested In Stocks

Lunchbox is finally investing in some stocks!

Bobby Bones and Amy each gave Lunchbox $30 dollars, plus $30 of his own money to invest in the stock market. So, $90 total. And he shared that he’s finally bought some stock! His first investment was in Tesla. He bought .00003 of a share for $5.35. He wanted to see how well it performs before he invests anymore in Tesla, and as of now, he’s up twenty cents.

Morgan suggested two stock options for him to buy: Apple and AMC Theaters. He bought $10 of Apple and got .065434 shares. And he bought an entire share of AMC Theaters. So far, it looks like he’s made a little over $5.