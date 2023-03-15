Open in App
The Bobby Bones Show

Lunchbox Shares Update On The Money He Invested In Stocks

By Lauren Smith,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01NsWv_0lJeS18h00

Lunchbox is finally investing in some stocks!

Bobby Bones and Amy each gave Lunchbox $30 dollars, plus $30 of his own money to invest in the stock market. So, $90 total. And he shared that he’s finally bought some stock!  His first investment was in Tesla. He bought .00003 of a share for $5.35. He wanted to see how well it performs before he invests anymore in Tesla, and as of now, he’s up twenty cents.

Morgan suggested two stock options for him to buy: Apple and AMC Theaters. He bought $10 of Apple and got .065434 shares. And he bought an entire share of AMC Theaters. So far, it looks like he’s made a little over $5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL9 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
Broncos willing to move on from Russell Wilson
Denver, CO8 hours ago
Amari Cooper Is Trending Following Sunday's Cowboys Trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
A Florida man supported Obama and didn't vote for Trump. Then he stormed the Capitol, pepper-sprayed cops, broke a $2,900 window, and got 4.5 years in prison.
Seffner, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy