Iowa’s best wrestlers: Meet the state’s top sophomores

Jace Hedeman, Union LaPorte City (Photo by Matthew Putney)

By Dana Becker

Jace Hedeman is halfway to reaching the ultimate prize in Iowa prep wrestling: being called a four-time state champion.

The Union LaPorte City sophomore recently capped his second consecutive unbeaten season by winning the 113-pound Class 2A title.

Hedeman is one of seven wrestlers from the Class of 2025 that have reached the top of the podium and won state championships.

Here is a look at those seven along with several other of the top sophomore wrestlers in the state:

Jace Hedeman, Union LaPorte City, 113

How did Hedeman follow up his perfect 46-0 freshman campaign? By going a perfect 48-0 and winning his second state title in two years. The Union LaPorte City standout is now halfway home to becoming a four-time champion.

Timothy Koester, Bettendorf, 120

Koester was unable to follow suit and add a second crown to his resume, settling for third in a very tough weight class. He was 41-1 and won it all as a ninth-grader, going 43-5 with a bronze medal this past year.

Bas Diaz, Waverly-Shell Rock, 145

Diaz made the climb to the top, going from third as a freshman to state champion as a sophomore. In two seasons on the mat for the Go-Hawks he is now 86-6.

Jacob Helgeson, Johnston, 152

Just like Diaz, Helgeson took a big step up the podium at state, exchanging bronze for gold and winning his first title. He has now put together a two-year record of 83-4, going 43-0 this past year.

Jayden Rinken, Nashua-Plainfield, 106

Rinken added his name to the list of standouts from Nashua-Plainfield, finishing the year 47-2 and with a state title. Last year, he was 53-2 overall and placed third.

Kyler Knaack, Don Bosco, 152

Knaack gave the Dons yet another big-time point scorer, winning it all at 152 pounds in Class 1A while going 40-2. He was sixth with 33 wins as a freshman.

Brayden Bohnsack, Union LaPorte City, 106

Another sophomore state champion, Bohnsack will be a tough wrestler to handle over the next two seasons. He has won 87 matches, placing eighth as a newcomer.

Carter Pearson, Southeast Polk, 106

In two seasons while competing against a high-level schedule, Pearson has won 82 matches and lost just seven times, placing third both years at state.

Jabari Hinson, Ames, 126

Hinson had himself an incredible run to the finals, as the Little Cyclone won 44 matches and placed second.

Koy Davidson, Fort Dodge, 138

After placing second as a freshman with a loss to Nate Jesuroga in the finals, Davidson battled injuries to place fourth. He will go into his junior season with a record of 66-14.

Maximus Riggins, Southeast Polk, 126

Riggins started his career at Bondurant-Farrar, placing fifth last year with a record of 45-5. He transferred to Southeast Polk, finishing third with a 35-5 record this season.

Aiden Smith, Atlantic, 113

Twice a place winner at state, Smith jumped from sixth last year to the finals this season, settling for second. He owns 88 wins on the mat.

Henry Christensen, Ballard, 220

Christensen just made the awards stand as a freshman, placing eighth with a record of 32-13. This past season, he made it all the way to the 220-pound finals, going 44-8 overall.

Rowdy Neighbor, Alburnett, 113

The man with one of the best names in the sport, Neighbor launched himself to a second medal this past year, placing second and going 47-3 overall. He was eighth as a freshman, winning 41 matches.

Corbin Reisz, Logan-Magnolia, 126

Back-to-back seasons of finishing 45-4 overall with third place medals at state have Reisz on the short list to breakthrough next winter.

Kaiden Dietzenbach, Notre Dame Burlington, 126

At the rate he is going, Dietzenbach will leave high school a state champion. He was fourth as a freshman and finished third this past year, winning 48 of the 50 matches he competed in.

Jordan Dusenberry, Wilton, 132

Dusenberry made a huge climb up the podium, placing third after finishing eighth as a freshman. He has won 90 matches in two years.

Tate Slagle, Algona, 138

The Bulldogs have a good, young nucleus of wrestlers, and Slagle is one of them. He was third this year, going 47-5 overall.

Cadyn Wild, Davenport Assumption, 132

Wild was just that on the mat this year, racking up a 42-4 record and finishing third at state for Davenport Assumption.

Lucas Oldenkamp, Lake Mills, 106

With 48 wins under his belt this past year and a third place medal, Oldenkamp will be a name to keep an eye on moving forward.

Nathan Beitz, Maquoketa Valley, 195

Beitz capped off his sophomore campaign competing against the big boys, going 38-4 and placing third.