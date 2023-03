The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding to their inside linebacker.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with former Washington Commanders linebacker Cole Holcomb, and plan to sign the former starter pending a physical.

According to The Score's Jordan Schultz , the Steelers are bringing Holcomb in on Thursday to meet. If everything passes, he'll join the Steelers on a three-year deal.

Holcomb comes to the Steelers with 48 starts over the last four years. He was a team captain for the Commanders, recording 388 tackles and three interceptions during his time in Washington.

Holcomb will join Myles Jack and Mark Robinson in the Steelers' inside linebacker room if he passes his physical.

Pittsburgh was reportedly in on Cowboy's Leighton Vander Esch, who choose to go back to Dallas. Now, they add depth as free agency is set to start.

