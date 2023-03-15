Star Receiver Talyn Taylor Making Return Trip To Notre Dame

Standout 2025 wide receiver Talyn Taylor finalizes visit to Notre Dame on March 25th

Notre Dame is continuing to add more and more talented recruits to the visitor list over the next couple of months from the 2024 and 2025 recruiting classes. Standout 2025 Geneva (Ill.) County wide receiver Talyn Taylor informed Irish Breakdown that he will make the trip to South Bend on March 25th.

Taylor is currently rated as a four-star recruit and the No. 17 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class according to Rivals. The 6-0, 165-pound pass catcher is putting together a stellar offer list. Some of the notable programs to offer Taylor include Wisconsin, Michigan State, Iowa, Illinois, Purdue, Minnesota and Syracuse among others.

The Illinois standout is coming off of a dynamic sophomore campaign for Geneva County. He led the squad with 45 receptions for 660 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games. Taylor was also the teams main kick and punt returner, averaging 11.5 yards per punt return on the season.

This will be Taylor’s second visit to Notre Dame, the first coming last summer for a camp. The Illinois native is excited to get the full experience this time as a recruit, meet the coaches and tour the campus and athletics facilities.

Chansi Stuckey has quickly rebuilt the wide receiver unit for the Irish since coming to the program last off-season. He continues to scour the country for talented pass catchers to add to his group. While Taylor does not yet hold an offer from the Irish, he has the look of a player who could be in the program’s plans in the future.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter