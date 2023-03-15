Open in App
Titans placing 2nd-round tender on Teair Tart

By Mike Moraitis,

5 days ago
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly placing a second-round tender on restricted free agent defensive lineman Teair Tart.

The news comes from CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones. The tender costs $4.3 million if Tart ends up playing on it.

The tender also enables Tennessee to match any offer sheet Tart signs with another team, if he does. If the Titans decline to match, they get a second-round pick.

Tart is one of a few restricted free agents Tennessee has, but the first they have placed a tender on, which comes as no surprise.

Since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020, Tart has developed into a quality starter for Tennessee and has been a huge part of the team’s elite run defense the past two seasons.

There was never any doubt the Titans would bring him back, but now we’ll see if there’s another team out there looking to poach him away.

