Get To Know The Swarm: Kaila Lewis

By Desmond Johnson,

5 days ago

All Hornets SI continues our series on Greensboro Swarm players and coaches with a weekly podcast, "Get to Know The Swarm". Each week All Hornets SI contributor Desmond Johnson sits down and interviews players, coaches and staff with questions designed to get to know them better off the court.

This week, Manager of Communications/CSR Kaila Lewis reveals whether she's Team Chris Rock or Team Will Smith, favorite TV childhood crush, thoughts on new Panthers coach Frank Reich (Kaila previously worked for the Colts) and much more!

Previous episodes available via the All Hornets SI podcast network.

