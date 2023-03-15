Open in App
Antigo, WI
Antigo Daily Journal

Supreme Court candidate to visit Antigo

By KEVIN PASSON,

5 days ago

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Dan Kelly will visit Antigo on Sunday for a chance to meet and greet area residents.

Kelly will be at Historic Hix’s Hoffman House, 1015 Fifth Ave.

A cash bar will open at 3:30 p.m., and Kelly will arrive at 4 p.m.

The former Supreme Court justice will be joined by conservative candidates for local offices.

Kelly faces Democratic-backed Janet Protasiewicz, a Milwaukee County judge, on April 4. The winner will determine majority control of the court, with the fate of abortion access, legislative redistricting, voting rights, rules for elections and other major issues at stake.

