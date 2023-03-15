Lakers vs. Rockets Preview: Jabari Smith Jr.'s Hollywood Shuffle As A Rising Rookie

Behind the play of Jabari Smith Jr., the Houston Rockets will continue their six-game homestand Wednesday night against the short-handed Lakers.

HOUSTON — When the Houston Rockets (16-52) last played the Los Angeles Lakers (34-35) inside the Toyota Center, the game was a coming-out party for then-rookie Jalen Green.

He scored a then career-high 32 points to lead the Rockets to a 139-130 overtime victory. Green took over the game at the end of regulation and overtime by scoring 19 points.

Green's play gave a glimpse into his star potential . And over a year later, he is averaging 21.8 points while shooting 41.0 percent from the field.

But Wednesday's contest against the Lakers can showcase the star potential of another rookie in Jabari Smith Jr. Smith's performance has been a complete 180 since Houston's previous match against Los Angeles on Jan. 16 .

He led the Rockets to a 111-109 victory over the Boston Celtics Monday night with 24 points (9-11 FG, 5-6 3PT), 11 rebounds and three assists. And over the last three games, Smith has averaged 24.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals on .614/.625/.769 shooting splits.

"I am happy for him," Green said. "As I said before, we know the real Jabari, and he is showing it right now. So, to everybody who doubted him, the haters and everyone, he is showing you right now."

Smith is starting to come into his own on the offensive end. But throughout his rookie campaign, Smith has been a suitable defender.

He has held several players under their season production due to his defense. Against the Celtics, Smith limited Jayson Tatum to 22 points on 8-for-22 shooting from the field and 2-for-10 from behind the arc. Tatum had nine points by halftime.

For Houston to record their fourth win in seven games, the Rockets will need Smith to maintain the play that has him in elite rookie company with LeBron James and Hakeem Olajuwon .

"The way he has bounced back from the rookie wall that he hit has been great," coach Stephen Silas said. "Everybody is starting to see the confidence he is playing with now on both ends of the floor. He is not hesitating shooting the ball like he was before. It's good to see."

Rockets vs. Lakers Broadcast Information:

Date: Wednesday, March 15

Wednesday, March 15 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: AT&T SportsNet

AT&T SportsNet Radio : 790 AM

: 790 AM Live Stream: League Pass

Houston Rockets Injury Report:

Alperen Sengun (left groin strain) QUESTIONABLE

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report:

N/A

Surprisingly decent on the second night of a back-to-back:

The Lakers are coming into Houston on the second night of a back-to-back. And despite their sub .500 record, Los Angeles is 6-4 in games with no rest this season.

The Lakers are coming off a 123-108 victory against the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night inside the Smoothie King Center. Anthony Davis recorded 35 points (11-18 FG, 1-2 3PT) and 17 rebounds in the win.

Taking advantage of no LeBron James and Anthony Davis:

The Lakers are on a late-season push to make the play-in tournament. And without the services of LeBron James , Anthony Davis has played at his best. But despite their post-season push, the Lakers will be without both of their star players against the Rockets.

James will miss his ninth consecutive game due to a foot injury. Lakers' coach Darvin Ham announced sitting Davis on the second night of a back-to-back was an organizational decision due to foot management.

Davis is still working his way back from his respective foot injury that sidelined him for 20 consecutive games.

Facing off against D'Angelo Russell again:

With the Lakers acquiring D'Angelo Russell at the trade deadline in February, the Rockets will have to face off against a player who has given them problems this season.

And without Davis and James, Russell will likely be the focal point of the Lakers' offense.

Russell is currently averaging 22.0 points on 51.0 percent shooting from the field, 51.7 percent from behind the arc, in the four games he played against Houston as a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

His best performance came on Jan. 23. The Rockets overcame a 30-point performance by Russell. He connected on six out of 12 attempts from behind the arc inside the Toyota Center.

