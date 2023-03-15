White Sox Announce Partnership With TicketManager for 2023 Season

CHICAGO, Ill. & CALABASAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2023--

The Chicago White Sox today announced the club’s first full season with TicketManager, a leading ticket and guest management software empowering companies to make client entertainment easy, as the organization’s official corporate ticket management partner.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005060/en/

Multiyear Agreement Offers Corporate Ticket and Suite Holder Free, Best-in-Class Technology for Managing Ticket Plans (Graphic: Business Wire)

TicketManager’s technology and services allow all White Sox Corporate Partner Clients and Season Ticket Holder Business Clients to manage, transfer and run reports on their tickets and events online. Continuing the partnership that began last season, business accounts managing White Sox season ticket plans, including premium seating areas, have immediate access to TicketManager’s cutting-edge technology, at no cost for all White Sox games as well as all professional and college sports in the greater Chicago area.

“The White Sox take great pride in ensuring our business and corporate clients have access to best-in-class technology that fits seamlessly into their operations,” said Brooks Boyer, White Sox chief revenue and marketing officer. “Our continued partnership with TicketManager provides ease and convenience for our partners, maximizing suite and ticket use to help them grow their professional networks.”

TicketManager’s platform features the ability to easily identify unused tickets, mobile entry transfers and real-time scan reports across the greater Chicagoland area. Companies and users can transfer tickets to guests for all sports teams in the major and minor-league markets. TicketManager serves as one place for all of a company’s ticket plans across sports. Companies will no longer need to sign in to multiple accounts at different teams to transfer tickets to customers and guests.

“The White Sox were among the first professional sports teams to identify the multitude of benefits from providing event management services to their business clients at no cost,” said TicketManager CEO and Co-Founder Tony Knopp. “They’ve been joined by teams in every major league, including the Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Wild, Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) and Monumental Sports & Entertainment, owners of the Washington Capitals and Wizards. With volatile economic changes happening every day, getting control of a company’s investment in tickets and suites has never been more important. Those organizations and others soon to come on board are gaining first-mover advantage in adapting to changing market conditions and leaning in to what their corporate customers need most.”

About TicketManager:

TicketManager is a leading event and guest management platform that empowers companies to make client entertainment easy and drive greater ROI. It offers convenient and simple tech to manage corporate sports and entertainment tickets, create exceptional guest life cycle experiences, and reports on the effectiveness of all engagement in real-time.

TicketManager is the choice of over 500 globally known companies like Verizon, FedEx, Adidas, Anheuser-Busch, Nissan and Mastercard, plus hundreds of pro and college teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and NCAA.

TicketManager is based in Calabasas, Calif., with six offices globally managing and automating more than 30 million invitations, registrations, and tickets every year. For more information, visit https://www.ticketmanager.com .

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005060/en/

Paul Kim, TicketManager, +1 (818) 698-3616,press@ticketmanager.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA CALIFORNIA ILLINOIS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BASEBALL SOFTWARE SPORTS INTERNET DATA MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGY EVENTS/CONCERTS ENTERTAINMENT

SOURCE: TicketManager

Copyright Business Wire 2023.

PUB: 03/15/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 03/15/2023 09:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005060/en