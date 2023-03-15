Open in App
Monterey County, CA
See more from this location?
Lookout Santa Cruz

Storm injustice: Pajaro residents deserve more than to be 'penciled out'

By Claudia Sternbach,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNBo1_0lJeBBH900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31Y2VE_0lJeBBH900
The community of Pajaro in Monterey County was flooded after the Pajaro River breached its levee last weekend. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vn3Il_0lJeBBH900

“It was pretty much recognized by the early ‘60s that the levees were probably not adequate for the water that that system gets,” Stu Townsley, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ deputy district engineer for project management for the San Francisco region, told the Los Angeles Times on Sunday .

And despite having studied it on and off for years, in terms of “benefit-cost ratios,” it never penciled out, he said. “It’s a low-income area. It’s largely farmworkers that live in the town of Pajaro,” Townsley said. “Therefore, you get basically Bay Area construction costs but the value of property isn’t all that high.”

I’m sorry (not), but is anyone else as disturbed by this information as I am?

It feels as if someone at the “top” looked at the demographics of Pajaro and decided that the hard-working people who live there, who work in the mom-and-pop stores, or in the fields picking our spectacular produce, or working long hours as restaurant employees, don’t really matter. Like they looked at people simply trying to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table with little left over at the end of the month for luxuries like insurance, and said to themselves, “Well, let them eat cake.”

My husband, Michael, has worked in Pajaro for almost 40 years. He and his two business partners own a tractor dealership in that tiny town. It is now, just like it was in the floods of 1995, under water.

It is devastating to see the filthy sludge filled with bacteria flowing through the building. It will be a long time before the building will be functional again.

Michael is one year from retiring, and having to deal with another levee break is not how he wanted to spend his last year.

But as bad as that is, we have a home that is dry and warm. We have insurance for the business. We are terribly inconvenienced, but we are not seeking shelter at the Watsonville fairgrounds like so many residents of Pajaro have.

Because we are lucky.

We live on the side of the levee deemed more valuable. Worth protecting.

Our problems, large at the moment, will be dealt with. And with the feelings of relief in that knowledge come waves of guilt.

People with low incomes and lesser means, who have so much stacked against them, continue to lose out in our society. Someone took a good look at the price of creating a levee that was much less likely to fail and weighed that against actual human lives and decided money was more important than the lives of those living right across the county line.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qv9Xk_0lJeBBH900
Evacuees from the community of Pajaro pick out clothing from the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds in Watsonville. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Our neighbors. Men and women who contribute to our community in so many ways. And what message does this send to their children? That they are disposable? That they simply don’t matter?

Because “it never penciled out.”

Picture these families. Then imagine being in the room as people looked at the figures and just said, "It’s not worth the cost to ensure their safety."

Pajaro residents who have had to leave their homes might not be able to return to them for months, if ever. And with the average price of a house here in our county topping $1 million dollars, where would those in the power positions suggest they live?

In Spanish, the word “pajaro” means bird. A small creature with hollow bones and beautiful plumage. We prize them. We watch them as they migrate and against all odds travel hundreds, sometimes thousands, of miles and then thrill when we find one has claimed a spot right in our own backyard to build a nest. To raise a family.

We worry about them when the storms come and the winds howl. We celebrate when a delicate egg hatches. We honor them.

If only we treated the residents of Pajaro with the same respect.

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Francisco, CA newsLocal San Francisco, CA
PHOTOS: Thousands evacuated from Monterey County town amidst flooding
Greenfield, CA6 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pajaro residents confront 'heartbreaking' damage to their community
Pajaro, CA3 days ago
In the Public Interest: A new law-and-order approach to homelessness in Santa Cruz?
Santa Cruz, CA9 hours ago
Here are ways you can help those affected by the Pajaro River levee flooding
Monterey, CA3 days ago
In wake of storms and floods, local leaders discuss effects of climate change with community
Aptos, CA3 days ago
Jazmine's story: Where did the unhoused from the Benchlands go?
Santa Cruz, CA1 day ago
Q&A: State Sen. John Laird on Pajaro levee, affordable housing crisis and California's budget deficit
Santa Cruz, CA4 days ago
Stop the inflammatory comments at county fair board meetings; let's 'right the fairgrounds ship'
Watsonville, CA1 day ago
People fish on streets of Watsonville during storm
Watsonville, CA4 days ago
With another atmospheric river imminent, temporary Pajaro levee fix expected by Monday evening
Pajaro, CA6 days ago
Repairs underway to fix key pipeline between Loch Lomond reservoir and Santa Cruz treatment plant
Santa Cruz, CA4 days ago
More than 9,000 in South County lose power due to storm
Gilroy, CA5 days ago
Criminal activity reported in Pajaro as flood waters recede
Pajaro, CA7 days ago
Calling all artists: Apply today for the 2023 Santa Cruz County Open Studios Art Tour
Watsonville, CA4 days ago
Letter to the editor: Why do we keep enacting laws that punish the poor?
Santa Cruz, CA8 hours ago
Santa Cruz's downtown library mixed-use project gets final green light from city council
Santa Cruz, CA4 days ago
3.4 magnitude earthquake rattles area near Salinas
Salinas, CA6 days ago
Nightmare in Aptos paradise as Jackson Browne property dispute heads toward court decision
Aptos, CA7 days ago
Santa Cruz judge issues final ruling in Aptos property dispute involving singer Jackson Browne
Santa Cruz, CA6 days ago
UC regents approve budget for UCSC's long-delayed Student Housing West project
Santa Cruz, CA3 days ago
WATCH: Man catches fish with bare hand in Watsonville floodwaters
Watsonville, CA8 days ago
The iconic Catalyst Club: A must-visit for music aficionados in Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz, CA5 days ago
How I got my job: Santa Cruz Cider Company's Nicole Todd on entrepreneurship and the wonders of apples
Watsonville, CA7 days ago
They say getting older isn't for the weak, so I'm gonna need to get tough
Santa Cruz, CA6 days ago
Explainer: Student Housing West construction could begin this year if UC regents approve budget this week
Santa Cruz, CA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy