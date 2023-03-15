Vote now: Who is the best shooting guard in North Texas high school boys basketball in 2022-23?

By Ian Napetian | Photos by Tom Dendy

As the high school boys basketball postseason comes to a close, SBLive set out to find the top shooting guards North Texas in the 2022-23 season after identifying the top point guards .

SBLive's Ian Napetian narrowed the list down to 15 off-ball guard standouts and now it's your turn to pick the best among a talented bunch.

Read up on the selections below and cast your vote for the best. Voting closes March 22 at 11:59 p.m. Central Time.

Top shooting guards in North Texas boys basketball

Armon Almuttar, 6-3, fr., Grapevine

A freshman at Grapevine High School, Armon Almuttar is a rising star in the North Texas area. In 32 games this season, Almuttar averaged 12.2 points per game and 6 rebounds per game. A solid shooter that hits 47% from the field, Almuttar will look to build upon a successful first season as a Grapevine Mustang.

Alex Cotton, 6-5, sr., Hebron

Committed to the University of North Texas, 3-star shooting guard, Alex Cotton will take his talents to the Eagles. A successful junior season, Cotton posted 17.1 points per game while averaging 4.9 rebounds as well. Cotton's ability to drive to the basket and knock down mid-range jumpers, makes him a massive offensive threat.

Kade Douglas, 6-2, sr., Lancaster

A senior shooting guard from Lancaster High School, Kade Douglas is ranked as the 31st overall recruit in the state of Texas. Averaging 15 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7 assists per game last season, Douglas will stay in the Dallas area and look to elevate his game at UT Arlington next year. The Mavericks are getting a premier shooter that’s a smart, all-around player.

King Grace, 6-4, soph., Waxahachie

King Grace transferred from Hillcrest to Waxahachie to play his sophomore season where he averaged 16.9 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game. A 4-star recruit, Grace is one of the top recruits in the country and is ranked as the No. 4 shooting guard in the state from the class of 2025, according to 247Sports.

Barack Holland, 6-3, sr., Kimball

A senior from Dallas, Barack Holland is a vital piece to Kimball High School’s offense. Averaging 12.1 points per game and 2.1 assists, Holland’s 61% field goal percentage makes him one of the most accurate shooters in North Texas.

Kordelius Jefferson, 6-3, sr., Martin

The No. 7 recruit in Texas, according to 247Sports, Kordelius Jefferson had a tremendous junior season, averaging 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. After a phenomenal career at James Martin High School in Arlington, Jefferson is set head south to join the University of Houston and play Division 1 basketball for the Cougars.

Tre Johnson, 6-5, jr., Lake Highlands

A junior from Lake Highlands, Tre Johnson is ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the state’s class of 2024. Although undeclared, the 5-star shooting guard has received Division 1 offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Duke, Gonzaga, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, North Carolina, Stanford, and Texas. Johnson has been a crucial part of Lake Highlands’ offense, particularly in their victory over Highland Park where Johnson dropped 30 points.

Dink Pate, 6-7, jr., Pinkston

Pinkston High School’s Dink Pate is ranked as the No. 4 shooting guard recruit in the nation from the class of 2024, according to 247Sports. The 4-star recruit has received offers from Georgetown, UCF, Alabama, Arizona, and Arizona State, but remains undeclared. Averaging 20.3 points per game, Pate is one of the most promising and exciting recruits to come out of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

Ben Price, 6-6, jr., White

A sharp shooter from White High School, Ben Price leads the team with an astounding 61% shooting from the field. Averaging 11.5 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, White is a premier shooting guard in North Texas.

Ahmare Rose, 6-6, jr., Mansfield

Mansfield Legacy’s offense is led by junior Ahmare Rose, who averages 15.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. While Rose shoots an efficient 54% from the field, he also gets the job done defensively with 48 steals and 42 blocks in 30 games this season.

Rhett Schank, 6-4, jr., Keller

A junior at Keller High School, Rhett Schank uses all of his 6-4 frame to take advantage on the court. After 32 games this season, Schank averages 11.4 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2 assists per game. A top shooting guard in North Texas, Rhett Schank has a promising future if he continues playing at a high level.

Drew Steffe, 6-5, sr., Memorial

A 3-star recruit according to 247Sports, Drew Steffe is one of the top shooters in the nation. A phenom from 3-point range, Steffe will look to continue his young career with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, with whom he signed a letter of intent in November 2022.

David Terrell, 6-4, sr., Mansfield Summit

Ranked as the No. 32 recruit in Texas, David Terrell has been on a tear with Mansfield Summit. A 3-star recruit, Terrell won District 8-5A Defensive Player of the Year and was named to the TABC 5A Region 1 All-Region team. Terrell will stay in Texas and take his talents to UT El Paso next season.

Photo by Tom Dendy