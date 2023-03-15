Bloomington scout to collect worn out flags

A Bloomington Kennedy High School senior will be collecting worn out U.S. flags next week and handing out replacement flags at a Bloomington church.

Kennedy senior Andrew English is a Boy Scout working to earn his Eagle Scout rank, the highest rank achievable in the Boy Scouts of America program. He created a flag disposal bin for his Eagle Scout community project.

He had wondered about the process for retiring old flags after seeing flags on display in his neighborhood. He learned that flags with tattering, staining, fading, tearing or defacement should be replaced, and wanted a way for residents to be able to properly dispose of an old flag.

He refurbished an old U.S. Postal Service mailbox to create a disposal bin where flags may be dropped off. The bin will be placed at Waconia American Legion Post 150 next month.

English will collect old flags in Bloomington, and hand out new 3-foot by 5-foot flags, while supplies last, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 8600 Fremont Ave.