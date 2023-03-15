Open in App
Louder

Chris Squire's Fish Out Of Water to get new vinyl reissue

By Jerry Ewing,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dp1lY_0lJe87BS00

Late Yes bassist Chris Squire ’s debut solo album Fish Out Of Water is to be reissued on vinyl by Esoteric Recordings on May 26.

A collaboration between Squire and his friend Andrew Pryce Jackman, a gifted arranger who had been a member of Squire’s pre-Yes groupThe Syn, Fish Out Of Water was released in 1975, when Yes were on hiatus as members recorded their respective solo albums.

The sessions saw contributions from former Yes drummer Bill Bruford , Yes keyboard player Patrick Moraz and noted musicians Mel Collins and Jimmy Hastings. The album was a Top 30 chart hit in the UK and made the US Billboard Top 75 album chart, going on to sell nearly 500,000 copies worldwide.

The new reissue has been cut at Abbey Road studios and fully restores the original LP gatefold artwork with a printed inner bag and poster.

Pre-order Fish Out Of Water .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YPwa7_0lJe87BS00

(Image credit: Chris Squire)

Chris Squire: Fish Out Of Water
1. Hold Out Your Hand
2. You By My Side
3. Silently Falling
4. Lucky Sveen
5. Safe (Canon Song)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Pink Floyd's Syd Barrett once believed that Alice Cooper's cornflakes were singing and dancing for his entertainment
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
You can record a song with Gene Simmons at Electric Lady studios for $6000
New York City, NY20 hours ago
Metallica sell so many records that they've now bought their own vinyl pressing plant to keep up with demand
Alexandria, VA6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy