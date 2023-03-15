Gators Placed in WR Elijah Moore’s Top 10

Our Lady Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) wide receiver Elijah Moore includes Florida in his top ten.

Photo: Billy Gonzales; Credit: Zach Goodall

The 2024 recruiting cycle is reaching an early boiling point as news of top schools and visits to prospective programs becomes abundant from talent in the class.

On Tuesday, 2024 wide receiver Elijah Moore — not to be confused with his namesake who plays for the New York Jets — made two major steps by both scheduling trips and cutting his offer sheet down.

Just hours after Moore announced a visit to Florida for April 6 , the Our Lady Good Counsel (Olney, Md.) wideout dropped his top 10 schools. He placed the Gators next to a bevy of top programs in the nation, including Florida State, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.

The DMV-area prospect has seen a boom in his recruitment in recent months, drawing notable interest from prominent Big 10 and SEC schools alike. He’s racked in eight offers in 2023 and 15 of his 20 overall since December.

Florida’s yet to officially extend an offer to Moore — the only program in his top list without a documented scholarship offer — but will likely do so when he makes the trek down to Gainesville in early April.

Moore has a busy spring schedule ahead, with unofficial visits to Ohio State (March 25), Michigan (April 1), Florida State (April 4), Florida (April 6) and Miami (April 14) planned, as he announced on Tuesday.

His trip to UF comes at a perfect time as new — and old — wide receivers coach Billy Gonzales joins the fold to replace Keary Colbert.

Moore is a teammate of linebacker Aaron Chiles at the prep level. Chiles is currently a priority target for the Gators and scheduled an official visit to UF for June 9-11 on Tuesday.

Florida is looking to build around the current foundation of four commits with quarterback DJ Lagway as the class’ headliner.

Adding a 6-foot-4, 190-pound deep threat to the mix would certainly bolster the weapons the Texas-based signal caller has at his disposal upon arrival in Gainesville.

