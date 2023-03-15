Rimini Street Earns 2023 Top Workplaces USA Award from Energage

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2023--

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products, and a Salesforce partner, today announced that it earned the 2023 Top Workplaces USA award issued by Energage, an independent platform that measures and benchmarks employee engagement through an anonymous survey.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005376/en/

Rimini Street has been recognized with a Top Workplaces USA Award. (Photo: Business Wire)

Today’s announcement builds on Rimini Street’s various employer excellence awards, including Great Place to Work ® Certifications across the US, Australia and New Zealand, as well as EMEA and Japan, India, Korea and the UK; Top 100 in KOREA Best Workplaces™ and KOREA Best Workplaces for Women; and UK’s Best Workplaces™ and UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing.

Rimini Street Culture and Core Values Remain a Standout

The Top Workplaces program has surveyed more than 27 million employees across 60 countries over its 16-year history, recognizing the organizations that have built exceptional, people-centric workplace cultures. Of the over 42,000 organizations that were invited to participate in this year’s Top Workplaces USA survey, only 3% earned the award.

Winners of the award are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous employee engagement survey issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements, including 15 culture drivers that are proven to predict high performance, against industry benchmarks. These drivers are organized into four themes:

Align: employees are aligned with company goals and objectives

Connect: employees feel they belong and are valued

Coach: employees get support and attention from their manager

Perform: employees believe the organization operates effectively

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

What Makes Rimini Street a Top Workplace

Rimini Street is globally recognized as a company whose purpose is “to provide extraordinary technology solutions powered by extraordinary people.” This commitment to the “extraordinary” is immersed into all facets of its business practices, including continual internal assessment and evolution of best practices.

Rimini Street recently initiated a program in which employees can submit suggestions regarding the company’s processes, policies and people, called “Make it Better!” which are then brought to appropriate executive owners for consideration and response. Most recently, the initiative spurred the adoption of a flexible four-day workweek for the entire year of 2023 after a successful six-month trial period in 2022.

Rimini Street’s mission to “make it better” extends to the communities in which its people live and work, providing financial and in-kind donations as well as employee volunteer time through its self-funded charitable program, the Rimini Street Foundation. To date, nearly 450 charities across six continents have been supported by the program, with thousands of employee hours dedicated to empowering communities through direct volunteerism.

“Our employees play a fundamental role in what makes Rimini Street successful. In fact, they represent a tenet of our core values, which we call our 4Cs: company, colleagues , clients, and community,” said Seth Ravin, Rimini Street CEO, president and chairman of the board. “These core values guide the company’s decision-making and shape its relationships with stakeholders. We’re committed to delivering the best workplace for our employees and are happy that our endeavors are attaining the value intended.”

We are Hiring!

Grow your career at a company that puts its people first and invests in the community. Visit Rimini Street’s career page at: https://www.riministreet.com/company/careers/

About Rimini Street, Inc.

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a Russell 2000 ® Company, is a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner. The Company offers premium, ultra-responsive and integrated application management and support services that enable enterprise software licensees to save significant costs, free up resources for innovation and achieve better business outcomes. To date, over 5,000 Fortune 500, Fortune Global 100, midmarket, public sector, and other organizations from a broad range of industries have relied on Rimini Street as their trusted application enterprise software products and services provider. To learn more, please visit http://www.riministreet.com, and connect with Rimini Street on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. (IR-RMNI)

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this communication are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as “may,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “seem,” “seek,” “continue,” “future,” “will,” “expect,” “outlook” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our expectations of future events, future opportunities, global expansion and other growth initiatives and our investments in such initiatives. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance, nor are these statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Rimini Street’s business, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, adverse developments in and costs associated with defending pending litigation or any new litigation; changes in the business environment in which Rimini Street operates, including the impact of any recessionary economic trends and changes in foreign exchange rates, as well as general financial, economic, regulatory and political conditions affecting the industry in which we operate and the industries in which our clients operate; the evolution of the enterprise software management and support landscape and our ability to attract and retain clients and further penetrate our client base; significant competition in the software support services industry; customer adoption of our expanded portfolio of products and services and products and services we expect to introduce; our ability to sustain or achieve revenue growth or profitability and manage our cost of revenue; estimates of our total addressable market and expectations of client savings relative to use of other providers; variability of timing in our sales cycle, and risks relating to retention rates; the loss of one or more members of our management team; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; challenges of managing growth profitably; our need and ability to raise additional equity or debt financing on favorable terms and our ability to generate cash flows from operations to help fund increased investment in our growth; the impact of environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters; actions in response to any lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic, operational and financial impacts on our business; risks associated with global operations; our ability to prevent unauthorized access to our information technology systems and other cybersecurity threats, protect the confidential information of our employees and clients and comply with privacy regulations; our ability to maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting; our ability to maintain, protect and enhance our brand and intellectual property; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in tax laws or unfavorable outcomes of tax positions we take, or a failure by us to establish adequate tax reserves; our credit facility’s ongoing debt service obligations and financial and operational covenants on our business and related interest rate risk, including uncertainty from the transition to SOFR or other interest rate benchmarks; the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents to meet our liquidity requirements; the amount and timing of repurchases, if any, under our stock repurchase program and our ability to enhance stockholder value through such program; uncertainty as to the long-term value of Rimini Street’s equity securities; catastrophic events that disrupt our business or that of our clients; and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Rimini Street’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 1, 2023, and as updated from time to time by Rimini Street’s future Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and other filings by Rimini Street with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, forward-looking statements provide Rimini Street’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Rimini Street anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Rimini Street’s assessments to change. However, while Rimini Street may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Rimini Street specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Rimini Street’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

© 2023 Rimini Street, Inc. All rights reserved. “Rimini Street” is a registered trademark of Rimini Street, Inc. in the United States and other countries, and Rimini Street, the Rimini Street logo, and combinations thereof, and other marks marked by TM are trademarks of Rimini Street, Inc. All other trademarks remain the property of their respective owners, and unless otherwise specified, Rimini Street claims no affiliation, endorsement, or association with any such trademark holder or other companies referenced herein.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005376/en/

CONTACT: Janet Ravin

Rimini Street, Inc.

+1 702 285-3532

pr@riministreet.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEVADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES TECHNOLOGY HUMAN RESOURCES SOFTWARE CONSULTING NETWORKS

SOURCE: Rimini Street, Inc.

PUB: 03/15/2023 09:01 AM/DISC: 03/15/2023 09:03 AM