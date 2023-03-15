MONAT Supports Underserved Youth Through ‘More Than a Race’ 5K in Cancun

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2023--

Global healthy-aging haircare, skincare and wellness innovator, MONAT Global Corp (MONAT), raised more than $25,000 for underserved youth through its sixth annual More than a Race 5K in Cancun, Mexico. Proceeds from the celebrity-themed race will benefit the youth education grants program of MONAT’s philanthropic entity, MONAT Gratitude Foundation, as well as local nonprofit Keeping Kids in School (KKIS) Project, which provides resources to students in Mexico to help break the cycle of poverty through education.

Representatives from local nonprofit Keeping Kids in School (KKIS) Project accept a grant of $12,500 from MONAT Gratitude Foundation at the More than a Race 5K in Cancun, Mexico. (Photo: Business Wire)

More than 300 members of MONAT’s independent salesforce participated in the More than a Race 5K. The event was themed “Take the Lead,” so participants dressed up as their favorite leading movie characters.

“Every step we take in the race not only brings us closer to the finish line, but also to a brighter future for youth everywhere,” said Lu Urdaneta, MONAT Global chief culture officer and MONAT Gratitude Foundation CEO. “In addition to bringing together leaders of our independent salesforce, this race serves a bigger purpose by helping improve outcomes for youth in our communities. I’m proud of our participants for doing good for themselves and the community.”

MONAT Gratitude Foundation has donated more than $600,000 to more than 40 youth education programs through the $1 million pledge grant program in 2022.

About MONAT Global

MONAT Global is an international healthy aging haircare, skincare and wellness brand founded to help people everywhere enjoy beautiful, healthy, fulfilling lives through exceptional, naturally based products; a fun and rewarding business opportunity; and a culture of family, service, and gratitude. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, MONAT provides ground-breaking opportunities through a novel Social Marketing approach to Direct Sales. MONAT’s product development is led by Chief Science Officer Alan J. Meyers and supported by a Scientific Advisory Board comprised of eminent professionals in medicine, cosmetics, haircare, science and health. MONAT offers a unique and exciting business model and one of the most generous compensation plans in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, Spain, Lithuania, New Zealand and Poland.

About MONAT Gratitude Foundation

MONAT Gratitude Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization formally established in 2020 in South Florida. Initially founded as a movement in 2014, MONAT Gratitude Foundation partners with innovative nonprofit organizations in communities around the world that support efforts under its three pillars: families, children, and education. Leveraging a global network of community leaders, MONAT Global distributors, and partnerships with local organizations, MONAT Gratitude Foundation champions meaningful community service across the globe - bringing to life the foundation’s global vision with a local impact in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Poland, Lithuania, Spain, New Zealand and Australia.

