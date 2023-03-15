Introducing 3 Pointers: An Exclusive Mini-Series Starring Man vs. Food’s Casey Webb -- Premiering on VIZIO

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2023--

VIZIO (NYSE: VZIO) today announced the launch of an exclusive branded entertainment series, 3 Pointers . Hosted by renowned talent Casey Webb (Man vs. Food), the four-part limited series celebrates the culture of college basketball’s big month with game day recipes, beverages, and entertainment hacks designed to elevate the viewing experience. Produced in partnership with BetMGM, a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, the marquee series launches on March 17th, exclusively on VIZIO.

“ 3 Pointers captures important criteria as we evaluate what to put in front of our audiences: relevance, timeliness, and premium storytelling,” said Steve DeMain, VP of Branded Content & Sponsorships at VIZIO. “As we continue to evolve the experiences we deliver to our customers, we’re also expanding the opportunities we can provide brands to connect with our audience in unique ways that add value to their journey. It’s a win-win.”

3 Pointers is just in time for America’s favorite month-long college basketball event. In each episode, host Casey Webb shares fun recipes and entertaining tips that will make any game day gathering a slam dunk. Whether you’re cheering on your favorite team or just trying out a new recipe, 3 Pointers promises something for everyone.

“We collaborated with VIZIO on this one-of-a-kind programming from concept to completion with the goal of creating a premium entertainment experience that taps into the excitement of March basketball,” said Matt Prevost, CRO at BetMGM. “ 3 Pointers is a creative and dynamic series that we hope sports fans will enjoy throughout the month-long celebration of college basketball and beyond.”

The exclusive content was produced by food and lifestyle veterans Turn Card Content. 3 Pointers is available on the VIZIO home screen and on demand on WatchFree+. The series provides fun tips for consumers during March basketball and takes viewers directly into the content — marking a breakthrough moment for tracking the efficacy and impact of integrated content.

3 Pointers premieres on March 17th on the VIZIO home screen. Following the premiere, the mini-series will be available on demand on VIZIO WatchFree+. Click here to watch the trailer for the series.

