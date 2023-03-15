An Innovation That Gets Kids Excited About Brushing Their Teeth? Crest Has You Covered With New Crest Kids Color Changing Toothpaste, The Only One Of Its Kind On The Market Today

CINCINNATI, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2023--

More than 60 years after disrupting the oral care category with the first-ever fluoride toothpaste, Crest is once again reinventing the way we think about brushing with an innovation the whole family will smile about. From the #1 Toothpaste Brand in America comes new Crest Kids Color Changing Toothpaste , harnessing the magic of color to encourage kids to brush up to two times longer to protect against cavities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005019/en/

Crest Kids Color Changing Toothpaste harnesses the magic of color to encourage kids to brush up to two times longer to protect against cavities. Now available at retailers nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

As the category leader, Crest set out to address the ongoing struggle parents face in getting kids to brush their teeth. The experience is almost universal, with a majority of kids brushing less than the dentist recommended amount — two minutes, twice per day. Crest Kids’ newest innovation unlocks the power of color-changing technology to transform bubblegum-flavored toothpaste from blue to pink after two minutes of brushing, creating an enjoyable experience for kids and parents alike.

“We know that consistent brushing at a young age is critical to conquering cavities, and until now no other product on the market has been able to create a true change in children’s brushing habits,” said Luis Restrepo, Senior Director North America Oral Care at Procter & Gamble. “As the only one of its kind on the market today, new Crest Kids Color Changing Toothpaste redefines the expectations of what a children’s toothpaste can do by making brushing fun to establish healthy, lifelong oral care habits.”

To celebrate the launch of new Color Changing Toothpaste, Crest Kids teamed up with social media creator Dani Schaffer and her colorful son Brody to serve as the brand’s official Kid Correspondent and report how Crest Kids’ newest toothpaste has brightened up daily brushing routines.

“As a busy mom with a full house, it has always been a challenge to wrangle my kids and get them to brush their teeth consistently,” said Dani Schaffer. “Crest Kids Color Changing Toothpaste has changed the game! Brody, my youngest, is actually asking me when he can brush his teeth — he loves watching as the color transforms, and it gives me peace of mind knowing his smile is protected against cavities while still having so much fun.”

Crest Kids Color Changing Toothpaste, along with a full lineup of Oral-B color-changing themed toothbrushes, is now available online and in-store at retailers nationwide.

Crest Kids Color Changing Toothpaste: $3.99

Oral-B Kids Color Changing Manual Toothbrush: $3.99

Oral-B Kids Color Changing Battery Power Toothbrush: $14.99

Oral-B Kids Color Changing Electric Toothbrush: $23.99

About Crest

A trusted leader in oral health, Crest was the first oral care brand to secure the ADA Seal of Acceptance for a clinically proven fluoride toothpaste. Since first introducing fluoride toothpaste 65 years ago, it is estimated that Crest has helped prevent countless cavities in the United States.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always ®, Ambi Pur ®, Ariel ®, Bounty ®, Charmin ®, Crest ®, Dawn ®, Downy ®, Fairy ®, Febreze ®, Gain ®, Gillette ®, Head & Shoulders ®, Lenor ®, Olay ®, Oral-B ®, Pampers ®, Pantene ®, SK-II ®, Tide ®, Vicks ®, and Whisper ®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at www.pg.com/news.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005019/en/

CONTACT: P&G Oral Care Communications

Velvet Gogol Bennett

gogolbennett.vc@pg.comZeno Group

Shara Blocksom

CrestKids@zenogroup.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OHIO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: GENERAL HEALTH FAMILY SUPERMARKET DEPARTMENT STORES CONSUMER CONVENIENCE STORE DENTAL PARENTING RETAIL PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS CHILDREN COMMUNICATIONS HEALTH

SOURCE: Crest Kids

PUB: 03/15/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 03/15/2023 09:02 AM