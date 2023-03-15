Robotic Vacuum Narwal Freo Makes Spring Cleaning a Breeze, for $200 Less!

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2023--

Narwal, the fast-growing robotics startup dedicated to bringing flawless floors to every household through highly efficient, professional-level floor cleaning technologies, today announced its popular Narwal Freo robotic vacuum is on sale for $1,099 from now - March 26. The regular MSRP is $1,299.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005422/en/

Narwal Freo (Photo: Business Wire)

Narwal Freo is the brand new versatile cleaning robot redefining automatic cleaning. It features DirtSense, a proprietary technology that can automatically switch between vacuuming and floor scrubbing as it navigates through a living space. Its enhanced algorithms and sensors guarantee high efficiency and thorough cleaning, so the Narwal Freo knows how often to clean a dusty room and how long it will take to remove dust and dirt from its mops. Unlike other robotic vacuums, the Narwal Freo includes Smart-Swing technology to ensure that corners are always spotless too.

Who: Consumers

What : Limited time offer of $1,099: Save $200 off the spring cleaning sales price

Whe n: Now through March 26, 11:59 pm

Where : https://shop.narwal.com/

How: Automatically applied at checkout on Narwal’s site here

About Narwal

Narwal Freo’s cutting-edge technology accomplishes top tier cleaning from start to finish, with the objective of bringing flawless floors to users. The company has obtained more than $26.18 million in Series A, B and C financing to date. Its investors include Sequoia Capital, Hillhouse Capital, Byte Dance and more. Collaborating with over 400 researchers and scientists from across the globe, Narwal has made numerous breakthroughs in multiple fields and won a number of international awards, including the Edison Gold Award, honoring innovation, and Time Magazine’s Best Inventions of 2020.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005422/en/

CONTACT: Katie Morales

PRforNarwal@Bospar.com

KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC HONG KONG

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HOME GOODS OTHER RETAIL ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ROBOTICS CONSUMER ELECTRONICS TECHNOLOGY ONLINE RETAIL RETAIL

SOURCE: Narwal

PUB: 03/15/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 03/15/2023 09:02 AM