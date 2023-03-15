O’Reilly Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Guide Next Phase of Company Growth

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2023--

O’Reilly, the premier source for insight-driven learning on technology and business, today announced its continued investment in executive leadership with the appointment of Marsha Kublall as its new chief financial officer (CFO).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005208/en/

With her proven track record of driving growth and building high-performance finance teams, Kublall will be responsible for O’Reilly’s strategic financial planning, budgeting, capital planning, and accounting operations. Kublall will bring new thinking to how O’Reilly can best finance its future growth ambitions, given her background in strategic finance and investment banking. And with specific experience in the Asia-Pacific region, Kublall will help refine O’Reilly’s strategy in those markets.

“After a rigorous search process, Marsha’s unique blend of business acumen, financial integrity, and operational excellence made her the ideal match for O’Reilly as we continue to accelerate the success of our customers and business,” said Laura Baldwin, president of O’Reilly. “On a personal level, Marsha equally stood out as a grounded, thoughtful decision-maker who prioritizes, empathizes with, and appreciates her colleagues across all levels. We’re thrilled that she has chosen to put her respected skills to work for O’Reilly, and we’re confident she’ll play a pivotal role in driving our organization forward.”

Previously, Kublall was the vice president of strategic finance and analytics for Blink Fitness (part of the Equinox Group). Prior to that, she served as vice president of corporate strategic planning and investor relations at global performance lifestyle brand Cole Haan. Her additional finance-related roles included investment banking at JPMorgan and corporate strategy at J.Crew.

“I’m excited and humbled to join such an iconic company at a time when market demand for enterprise learning, particularly tech learning, continues to grow at accelerated rates,” said Kublall. “The opportunity to equip modern workers with the essential skills to stay ahead in an ever-changing economy is tremendously inspiring, and I’m thrilled to join the entire team at O’Reilly who are driving this transformation forward.”

O’Reilly’s company growth is driven by market demand for learning and training technology to help close the escalating skills gap that continues to challenge businesses across industries. Teams at more than 60% of the Fortune 100 use O’Reilly to help educate their technical workforces.

“Today more than ever, people and businesses are seeking O’Reilly’s learning platform to build the technical skills they need to achieve career success. Marsha will be instrumental in helping us identify and plan for the investments we need to make to unlock additional growth for O’Reilly,” added Baldwin.

For those interested in learning more about career opportunities at O’Reilly, please visit www.oreilly.com/careers.

About O’Reilly

For over 40 years, O’Reilly has provided technology and business training, knowledge, and insight to help companies succeed. Our unique network of experts and innovators share their knowledge and expertise through the company’s SaaS-based training and learning platform. O’Reilly delivers highly topical and comprehensive technology and business learning solutions to millions of users across enterprise, consumer, and university channels. For more information, visit www.oreilly.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005208/en/

CONTACT: Katie Leonowitz

fama PR for O’Reilly

OReilly@famapr.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS TELECOMMUNICATIONS SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET HARDWARE DATA MANAGEMENT CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

SOURCE: O’Reilly

PUB: 03/15/2023 09:00 AM/DISC: 03/15/2023 09:03 AM