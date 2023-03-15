Colts Re-Sign Speedy Wide Receiver

The Indianapolis Colts are retaining a key piece in the offense in wide receiver Ashton Dulin, benefitting the running and passing game.

The Indianapolis Colts needed to add or keep their depth at the wide receiver position approaching 2023. That goal is now closer to fruition, as the Colts have re-signed veteran receiver Ashton Dulin per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN .

For a team that will likely have a rookie quarterback under center, Dulin is a solid re-sign for general manager Chris Ballard and Co. Indeed, Dulin doesn’t have receiving statistics that will jump off the page at anyone. In four years with the Colts, he’s put together 55 total games for 33 receptions, 450 yards, and three touchdowns.

Where Dulin has shined is on special teams. In the same four years, he’s put together 36 tackles, three fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown), and a forced fumble. This shows his versatility and that he can make an impact on the field in various ways..

It’s also worth noting Dulin is a strong blocker from the wide receiver position. With a ground game that was flat and lacking second-level chances in 2022, getting Dulin back is a welcome sign for former All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor .

The Colts made a good move by keeping Dulin. He’ll be only 26 years old come Week 1 and will likely hold a bigger role on the team going into his fifth season. Dulin has the aforementioned athleticism and blocking skills, but can also be a big play threat and snag contested catches. He’s deceivingly physical at 6’1 and 215 pounds and could be hitting his stride into more offensive snaps.

Re-signing Dulin could benefit the Colts heavily if it all works out.

