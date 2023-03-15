Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
HorseshoeHuddle

Colts Re-Sign Speedy Wide Receiver

By Drake Wally,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VeML0_0lJe7Sdh00

The Indianapolis Colts are retaining a key piece in the offense in wide receiver Ashton Dulin, benefitting the running and passing game.

The Indianapolis Colts needed to add or keep their depth at the wide receiver position approaching 2023. That goal is now closer to fruition, as the Colts have re-signed veteran receiver Ashton Dulin per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN .

For a team that will likely have a rookie quarterback under center, Dulin is a solid re-sign for general manager Chris Ballard and Co. Indeed, Dulin doesn’t have receiving statistics that will jump off the page at anyone. In four years with the Colts, he’s put together 55 total games for 33 receptions, 450 yards, and three touchdowns.

Where Dulin has shined is on special teams. In the same four years, he’s put together 36 tackles, three fumble recoveries (one for a touchdown), and a forced fumble. This shows his versatility and that he can make an impact on the field in various ways..

It’s also worth noting Dulin is a strong blocker from the wide receiver position. With a ground game that was flat and lacking second-level chances in 2022, getting Dulin back is a welcome sign for former All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor .

The Colts made a good move by keeping Dulin. He’ll be only 26 years old come Week 1 and will likely hold a bigger role on the team going into his fifth season. Dulin has the aforementioned athleticism and blocking skills, but can also be a big play threat and snag contested catches. He’s deceivingly physical at 6’1 and 215 pounds and could be hitting his stride into more offensive snaps.

Re-signing Dulin could benefit the Colts heavily if it all works out.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indianapolis, IN newsLocal Indianapolis, IN
Colts Pull In One of NFL's Biggest Free-Agent Bargains
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
4 best NFL free agents still available to round out Colts roster
Indianapolis, IN19 hours ago
What Happened to Indianapolis’ WISH-TV Meteorologist Tara Hastings?
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL World Reacts To DeAndre Hopkins Trade Update
Glendale, AZ2 days ago
LSU Tigers alumnus Leonard Fournette is on the move again
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL9 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham Jr Announcement
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Indiana high school basketball state tournament scores, brackets: 2023 IHSAA semistate updates
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Loogootee Lions lose in heartbreaking fashion in the semi-state semifinals over Indianapolis Lutheran, 67-66
Loogootee, IN2 days ago
Texans Fail The 2023 NFL Draft Before The Clock Even Starts
Houston, TX2 days ago
SEMI-STATE: NorthWood punches ticket to state final; Penn, Glenn, Marquette fall short
Nappanee, IN2 days ago
Indiana high school boys basketball semi-state semifinal highlights
South Bend, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy