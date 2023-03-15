Crusaders win postseason games

The No. 1 seeded Mayer Lutheran girls basketball team won their first two postseason games, defeating No. 8 Cedar Mountain 77-62 and No. 4 Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop 71-52.

The Crusaders raced out to a 48-29 lead at the break when taking on Cedar Mountain, never relinquishing that lead in the 15-point victory.

Mayer Lutheran shot 46 percent from the field and netted seven of 17 three-point attempts (41 percent) while winning the rebounding battle 42-24.

Clara Keaveny erupted for 32 points while hitting five three-pointers. She also finished with seven assists, five steals and five rebounds.

Amber Hoese scored 13 points, Izzy Keaveny had 12, Danica Martin had seven, Marley Martin had seven, Mari Buhr had four and Shelby Buhr had two.

Ten Crusaders had a rebound in the win – Clara Keaveny (5), Hoese (4), Izzy Keaveny (4), Danica Martin (8), Marley Martin (3), Mari Buhr (2), Shelby Buhr (5), Stella Maas (3), Hailey Winkelman (3) and Avery Arvig (1).

Marley Martin finished with five assists, Shelby Buhr had four and Arvig had three. Hoese finished with four steals.

The Crusaders had another high-scoring first half when taking on the Thunderbirds, jumping out to a 39-22 lead by halftime. Mayer Lutheran shared the ball well to get great shots, assisting on 27 of 28 field goals while shooting 58 percent from the field and 46 percent from beyond the arc. The Crusaders also made 9/10 free throw attempts.

This time it was Danica Martin that led the way, netting 26 points while grabbing 10 rebounds. She also finished with three assists and three blocks.

Clara Keaveny and Izzy Keaveny combined for five three-pointers to finish with 18 and 14 points. Maass finished with six points, Madeline Guetzkow had three, Marley Martin and Hoese each had two.

Maass led the team in assists with seven and was followed by Marley Martin (6), Clara Keaveny (5), Izzy Keaveny (4), Danica Martin (3), Guetzkow (1) and Arvig (1).

