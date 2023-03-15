Open in App
San Antonio, TX
See more from this location?
San Antonio Current

Yamato: The Drummers of Japan will bring its infectious energy to the Tobin Center Sunday

By Kelly Nelson,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qwbbj_0lJdxXWQ00
In addition to taiko drums, Yamato's performances sometimes showcase other traditional Japanese instruments such as the three-stringed shamisen.
The youthful energy of Yamato's performers belies the taiko drumming troupe's decades of experience.

Founded in Japan's Nara Prefecture in 1993, Yamato has racked up more than 4,000 performances in 54 countries and regions. The group's lively performances feature original compositions for taiko drums and sometimes showcase other traditional Japanese instruments such as the three-stringed shamisen.


Yamato is marking its 30th anniversary with its latest tour, Hinotori: The Wings of the Phoenix.

In an interview with Broadway World, Yamato founder and artistic director Masa Ogawa explained his approach to creating each touring show: "Since Taiko is more like music, it seems that I would create a show based on the ears, but I think I probably create a show based more on the eyes, on the scenery I can see between them, and on the energy I feel from them, rather than on the ears."

He also revealed one secret behind the contagious energy of Yamato's members — everyone runs around 10 kilometers each morning as part of their training.

$45.50-$75.50, 8 p.m. Sunday, March 19, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org .


Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Antonio, TX newsLocal San Antonio, TX
City of San Antonio install temporary crosswalk in place where pedestrian bridge collapsed
San Antonio, TX25 minutes ago
Move over Austin. San Antonio is the 'coolest' spot in Texas, according to Canadian newspaper
San Antonio, TX2 hours ago
Cirque du Soleil will come to San Antonio this fall with U.S. tour of BAZZAR
San Antonio, TX7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL9 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Broncos willing to move on from Russell Wilson
Denver, CO5 hours ago
Amari Cooper Is Trending Following Sunday's Cowboys Trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
In gun-laden TV ad, primary rival attacks U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales as 'Republican in name only'
San Antonio, TX7 days ago
LULAC demands investigation of death of yet another Latina soldier at Texas' Ft. Hood
Killeen, TX2 days ago
San Antonians take home more of their paycheck than residents in most other cities, study says
San Antonio, TX3 days ago
Department of Public Safety warns Texans against traveling to Mexico for spring break
San Antonio, TX7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy