Yamato: The Drummers of Japan will bring its infectious energy to the Tobin Center Sunday

The youthful energy of Yamato's performers belies the taiko drumming troupe's decades of experience.Founded in Japan's Nara Prefecture in 1993, Yamato has racked up more than 4,000 performances in 54 countries and regions. The group's lively performances feature original compositions for taiko drums and sometimes showcase other traditional Japanese instruments such as the three-stringed shamisen.Yamato is marking its 30th anniversary with its latest tour, Hinotori: The Wings of the Phoenix.In an interview with Broadway World, Yamato founder and artistic director Masa Ogawa explained his approach to creating each touring show: "Since Taiko is more like music, it seems that I would create a show based on the ears, but I think I probably create a show based more on the eyes, on the scenery I can see between them, and on the energy I feel from them, rather than on the ears."He also revealed one secret behind the contagious energy of Yamato's members — everyone runs around 10 kilometers each morning as part of their training.