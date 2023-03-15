34 Easter Appetizer Ideas (Because No Matter the Holiday, We’re Ready to Snack)

When it comes to Easter dinner (or brunch ), we already know the glazed ham is going to get all the love. But it’s a holiday, and in our book, that means there should be plenty of finger foods to snack on before the main course. These 34 Easter appetizer ideas (like pineapple prosciutto tarts, carrot tarte tatin and a fun riff on spring crudités) are seasonal, crowd-pleasing and so delicious they just might steal the show—apologies in advance to that ham.

Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

Why We Love It: <30 minutes, <10 ingredients, crowd-pleaser, make ahead

The beloved deviled egg is a brunch no-brainer, but if you thought it couldn’t be improved, you’ve never added creamy avocado to the mix. Make them a day ahead if you want.

Photo: Mark Weinberg/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, special occasion–worthy, <30 minutes, <10 ingredients

Think Hawaiian pizza, but fancy (and tasty—yeah, we went there). Store-bought puff pastry makes this Easter appetizer a breeze to put together.

Photo: Nico Schinco/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 3 hours, 10 minutes

Why We Love It: special occasion-worthy, crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly, vegetarian

It’s like a savory, elegant monkey bread. Serve it warm, straight out the oven, for best results. (And the crowd goes wild!)

Photo: Matt Dutile/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 55 minutes

Why We Love It: special occasion–worthy, crowd-pleaser, vegetarian

Roll the creamy cheese filling up in phyllo dough like a burrito and finish it with simple DIY fennel salt and a spicy-sweet dipping sauce.

Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 35 minutes

Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, crowd-pleaser, special occasion–worthy

You’ll see artichokes start popping up at the grocery store and farmers market around March, and they’ll stay in season through May. Translation: There’s no better time to make these cheesy bites.

Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 50 minutes

Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly, vegetarian

Serve this every-so-slightly sophisticated version of a favorite finger food with a side of green goddess dressing for dipping.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 20 minutes

Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly

Once again, store-bought puff pastry proves it’s worth its weight in gold. Forget the marinated olives and mixed nuts and give the people what they want: cheese. Lots and lots of cheese.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 1 hour, 15 minutes

Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly

The coziest soup of all time, wrapped in a blanket of puff pastry . Each bite is packed with the essentials, like buttery sweet onions, beef broth and Gruyère.

Photo: Nico Schinco/Styling: Sarah Copeland

Time Commitment: 45 minutes

Why We Love It: beginner-friendly,special occasion–worthy, vegetarian

Fun fact: Sometimes an easy appetizer can do double duty as a stunning centerpiece. Make an extra batch of the sauce and keep the leftovers in the fridge to spread on sandwiches, serve with seafood and use as a dip for any veggie you love.

Matt Armendariz/Eat what You Want

Time Commitment: 10 minutes

Why We Love It: no cook, <15 minutes, crowd-pleaser

When fresh peas hit the market, we’ll put them on everything. This gorgeous platter happens to be ready to serve in ten minutes and you don’t even have to turn on the oven.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 1 hour, 10 minutes

Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, special occasion–worthy, vegetarian, <10 ingredients

Speaking of spring peas, they happen to pair really well with our other seasonal fave, asparagus. Garnish with a flurry of fresh mint right before serving.

Katherine Gillen

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

Why We Love It: <30 minutes, special occasion–worthy, crowd-pleaser

If you roast tomatoes in the oven, it won’t matter that they’re not quite in season. The heat concentrates their flavor and brings out a ton of sweetness.

Renée Kohlman/Vegetables: A Love Story

Time Commitment: 2 hours, 30 minutes

Why We Love It: special occasion–worthy, crowd-pleaser

These hybrid rolls are delicate and yeasty, with a tender crumb and a delightful honey butter glaze that brings out the sweetness of the spuds.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 45 minutes

Why We Love It: special occasion–worthy, crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly

The crusty bread gets topped with Brie and balsamic-marinated strawberries for a sweet-savory appetizer that’s sure to wow your guests.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 20 minutes

Why We Love It: no cook, crowd-pleaser, vegetarian

While we love us some good prosciutto di Parma and saucisson sec, when feeding a crowd, it’s classy to be mindful that not everyone is a diehard carnivore. Plus, what’s more beautiful that fresh fruit?

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 25 minutes

Why We Love It: <30 minutes, crowd-pleaser, gluten free

As it turns out, Brussels sprouts make the cutest “buns” we’ve ever seen. Load them up with sliced charcuterie meats and mini mozzarella balls, and they’ll be devoured in all of five minutes.

Photo: Mark Weinberg/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 40 minutes

Why We Love It: one pan, crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly, kid-friendly

If you’re hosting Easter brunch, there better be a bread product to munch on with your mimosa. Why not make it this blueberry-studded skillet number, which is sweet without being cloying?

Deb Perelman/Smitten Kitchen Keepers

Time Commitment: 1 hour, 5 minutes

Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, special occasion–worthy

Traditionally, tarte tatin is made with apples. This savory version has the same caramelized, buttery effect, but with a savory twist from rainbow carrots.

Katherine Gillen

Time Commitment: 25 minutes

Why We Love It: beginner-friendly, crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly, <30 minutes

If we’re being honest, we prefer eating appetizers to making them…unless they take ten minutes to put together. (Besides, everyone loves pizza.)

Quentin Bacon/Go-To Dinners

Time Commitment: 1 hour, 30 minutes

Why We Love It: make ahead, crowd-pleaser, <10 ingredients

These freeze-ahead bites are easy to make and ideal for entertaining. Ina knows best, right?

Katherine Gillen

Time Commitment: 1 hour, 20 minutes

Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, special occasion–worthy, vegetarian

The secret to success with this tart—and any vegetable tart, TBH—is to par-cook the carrots and crust before assembling and baking once more to golden perfection. This ensures a flaky, crisp final result without any sogginess.

Jenny Huang/Korean American

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

Why We Love It: <30 minutes, crowd-pleaser, <10 ingredients

We’ve already established that we’re not deviled egg purists, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that we’re enamored with these six-ingredient bites. They’re salty, nutty and savory in perfect balance.

Kelly Marshall/Sunday Best

Time Commitment: 45 minutes

Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly, beginner-friendly

If you’re not familiar with the delightful finger food that is a hanky-panky, allow us to introduce you. They’re basically tiny pumpernickel toasts topped with a cheesy sausage and caraway mixture, and they’re about to be a holiday tradition at your house.

Katherine Gillen

Time Commitment: 45 minutes

Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, <10 ingredients,

Secure your spot as an appetizer expert with this savory, chutney-like topping that tastes just as good alongside a cheese platter as it does on a grilled cheese (you know, in case you have leftovers).

Gentl and Hyers/Open Kitchen

Time Commitment: 5 minutes

Why We Love It: <15 minutes, make ahead, beginner-friendly

This creamy dip makes crudités a little more exciting and indulgent. If you want to prep the veggies in advance, store them in a container of lightly salted water in the fridge to crisp them up and add a little extra flavor.

Renée Kohlman/Vegetables: A Love Story

Time Commitment: 50 minutes

Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, special occasion–worthy

This tart is deeply savory and stunning to look at, and it doesn’t hurt that it’s deceptively simple to make. (The secret is—you guessed it—store-bought puff pastry.)

Aran Goyoaga/Cannelle et Vanille Bakes Simple

Time Commitment: 1 hour, 5 minutes

Why We Love It: gluten free, crowd-pleaser

The bread is leavened with baking soda instead of yeast, so it’s easy enough for beginner bakers to make. Think of it like a giant savory scone—yum.

Photo: Mark Weinberg/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 3 hours, 40 minutes

Why We Love It: special occasion–worthy, crowd-pleaser

Roll the dough into smaller balls so you can serve these cuties alongside a cheese plate or as a dinner roll. Everyone will think you’re so fancy.

Photo: Nico Schinco/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Why We Love It: make ahead, vegetarian, crowd-pleaser

Skip the canned crescent rolls and make this pretty flatbread, which is just as effortless and so much more delicious. Bonus points if you top it with edible flowers for a garden party effect.

Photo: Matt Dutile/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 12 hours, 20 minutes (includes overnight rise)

Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, make ahead

It’s like a cheese plate within a loaf of bread, and what’s not to love about that? For a heartier twist, try adding a sliced meat, like prosciutto.

Melina Hammer/A Year at Catbird Cottage

Time Commitment: 1 hour

Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, special occasion–worthy, vegetarian

This tart can serve as an appetizer if you slice it small, or even a vegetarian main if you make the portions larger. (What’s more, you can set it out piping hot or at room temperature.)

Photo: Nico Schinco/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 10 minutes

Why We Love It: <15 minutes, vegetarian, beginner-friendly

Make a few toasts and slice them into bite-size pieces to turn this fast first-course into a crowd-pleasing Easter appetizer.

Photo: Nico Schinco/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 30 minutes

Why We Love It: beginner-friendly, vegetarian

Baked feta is a dish you can—and should —learn to make by heart. Serve it with toasted pita and let everyone help themselves.

Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell

Time Commitment: 1 hour

Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly

Don't fuss too much about the arrangement of all the ingredients—a random presentation is the best way to convey that perfect “relaxed afternoon in a vineyard” vibe (even if it’s still chilly in your neck of the woods).

