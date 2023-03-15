Change location
34 Easter Appetizer Ideas (Because No Matter the Holiday, We’re Ready to Snack)
By Katherine Gillen,5 days ago
When it comes to Easter dinner (or brunch ), we already know the glazed ham is going to get all the love. But it’s a holiday, and in our book, that means there should be plenty of finger foods to snack on before the main course. These 34 Easter appetizer ideas (like pineapple prosciutto tarts, carrot tarte tatin and a fun riff on spring crudités) are seasonal, crowd-pleasing and so delicious they just might steal the show—apologies in advance to that ham.
70 Easter Desserts That Are *Almost* Too Pretty to Eat
1. Avocado Deviled Eggs
Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, <10 ingredients, crowd-pleaser, make ahead
The beloved deviled egg is a brunch no-brainer, but if you thought it couldn’t be improved, you’ve never added creamy avocado to the mix. Make them a day ahead if you want.Get the recipe
2. Spicy Pineapple Prosciutto Tarts
Photo: Mark Weinberg/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, special occasion–worthy, <30 minutes, <10 ingredients
Think Hawaiian pizza, but fancy (and tasty—yeah, we went there). Store-bought puff pastry makes this Easter appetizer a breeze to put together.Get the recipe
3. Pull-Apart Bread with Caramelized Onions and Goat Cheese
Photo: Nico Schinco/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 3 hours, 10 minutes
- Why We Love It: special occasion-worthy, crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly, vegetarian
It’s like a savory, elegant monkey bread. Serve it warm, straight out the oven, for best results. (And the crowd goes wild!)Get the recipe
4. Spicy Ricotta-Stuffed Phyllo Rolls
Photo: Matt Dutile/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 55 minutes
- Why We Love It: special occasion–worthy, crowd-pleaser, vegetarian
Roll the creamy cheese filling up in phyllo dough like a burrito and finish it with simple DIY fennel salt and a spicy-sweet dipping sauce.Get the recipe
5. Spinach Artichoke Squares
Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 35 minutes
- Why We Love It: <10 ingredients, crowd-pleaser, special occasion–worthy
You’ll see artichokes start popping up at the grocery store and farmers market around March, and they’ll stay in season through May. Translation: There’s no better time to make these cheesy bites.Get the recipe
6. Carrot Pigs in a Blanket
Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 50 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly, vegetarian
Serve this every-so-slightly sophisticated version of a favorite finger food with a side of green goddess dressing for dipping.Get the recipe
7. Goat Cheese and Honey Bites
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly
Once again, store-bought puff pastry proves it’s worth its weight in gold. Forget the marinated olives and mixed nuts and give the people what they want: cheese. Lots and lots of cheese.Get the recipe
8. French Onion Cups
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 1 hour, 15 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly
The coziest soup of all time, wrapped in a blanket of puff pastry . Each bite is packed with the essentials, like buttery sweet onions, beef broth and Gruyère.Get the recipe
9. Spring Crudités with Romesco Sauce
Photo: Nico Schinco/Styling: Sarah Copeland
- Time Commitment: 45 minutes
- Why We Love It: beginner-friendly,special occasion–worthy, vegetarian
Fun fact: Sometimes an easy appetizer can do double duty as a stunning centerpiece. Make an extra batch of the sauce and keep the leftovers in the fridge to spread on sandwiches, serve with seafood and use as a dip for any veggie you love.Get the recipe
10. Double Pea, Prosciutto and Burrata Platter
Matt Armendariz/Eat what You Want
- Time Commitment: 10 minutes
- Why We Love It: no cook, <15 minutes, crowd-pleaser
When fresh peas hit the market, we’ll put them on everything. This gorgeous platter happens to be ready to serve in ten minutes and you don’t even have to turn on the oven.Get the recipe
11. Asparagus, Pea and Ricotta Tarts
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 1 hour, 10 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, special occasion–worthy, vegetarian, <10 ingredients
Speaking of spring peas, they happen to pair really well with our other seasonal fave, asparagus. Garnish with a flurry of fresh mint right before serving.Get the recipe
12. Whipped Feta Dip with Roasted Cherry Tomatoes
Katherine Gillen
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, special occasion–worthy, crowd-pleaser
If you roast tomatoes in the oven, it won’t matter that they’re not quite in season. The heat concentrates their flavor and brings out a ton of sweetness.Get the recipe
13. Sweet Potato Biscuit Rolls with Honey Butter Glaze
Renée Kohlman/Vegetables: A Love Story
- Time Commitment: 2 hours, 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: special occasion–worthy, crowd-pleaser
These hybrid rolls are delicate and yeasty, with a tender crumb and a delightful honey butter glaze that brings out the sweetness of the spuds.Get the recipe
14. Grilled Cheese Crostini
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 45 minutes
- Why We Love It: special occasion–worthy, crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly
The crusty bread gets topped with Brie and balsamic-marinated strawberries for a sweet-savory appetizer that’s sure to wow your guests.Get the recipe
15. Fruicuterie Board
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: no cook, crowd-pleaser, vegetarian
While we love us some good prosciutto di Parma and saucisson sec, when feeding a crowd, it’s classy to be mindful that not everyone is a diehard carnivore. Plus, what’s more beautiful that fresh fruit?Get the recipe
16. Brussels Sprout Sliders
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, crowd-pleaser, gluten free
As it turns out, Brussels sprouts make the cutest “buns” we’ve ever seen. Load them up with sliced charcuterie meats and mini mozzarella balls, and they’ll be devoured in all of five minutes.Get the recipe
17. Skillet Blueberry Cornbread
Photo: Mark Weinberg/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 40 minutes
- Why We Love It: one pan, crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly, kid-friendly
If you’re hosting Easter brunch, there better be a bread product to munch on with your mimosa. Why not make it this blueberry-studded skillet number, which is sweet without being cloying?Get the recipe
18. Deb Perelman’s Carrot Tarte Tatin
Deb Perelman/Smitten Kitchen Keepers
- Time Commitment: 1 hour, 5 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, special occasion–worthy
Traditionally, tarte tatin is made with apples. This savory version has the same caramelized, buttery effect, but with a savory twist from rainbow carrots.Get the recipe
19. Puff Pastry Pizza Bundles
Katherine Gillen
- Time Commitment: 25 minutes
- Why We Love It: beginner-friendly, crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly, <30 minutes
If we’re being honest, we prefer eating appetizers to making them…unless they take ten minutes to put together. (Besides, everyone loves pizza.)Get the recipe
20. Ina Garten’s Chipotle Cheddar Crackers
Quentin Bacon/Go-To Dinners
- Time Commitment: 1 hour, 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: make ahead, crowd-pleaser, <10 ingredients
These freeze-ahead bites are easy to make and ideal for entertaining. Ina knows best, right?Get the recipe
21. Carrot-Ricotta Tart with Pesto and Pine Nuts
Katherine Gillen
- Time Commitment: 1 hour, 20 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, special occasion–worthy, vegetarian
The secret to success with this tart—and any vegetable tart, TBH—is to par-cook the carrots and crust before assembling and baking once more to golden perfection. This ensures a flaky, crisp final result without any sogginess.Get the recipe
22. Sesame-Soy Deviled Eggs
Jenny Huang/Korean American
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: <30 minutes, crowd-pleaser, <10 ingredients
We’ve already established that we’re not deviled egg purists, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that we’re enamored with these six-ingredient bites. They’re salty, nutty and savory in perfect balance.Get the recipe
23. Hanky-Pankies (Cheesy, Porky Caraway Bites)
Kelly Marshall/Sunday Best
- Time Commitment: 45 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, kid-friendly, beginner-friendly
If you’re not familiar with the delightful finger food that is a hanky-panky, allow us to introduce you. They’re basically tiny pumpernickel toasts topped with a cheesy sausage and caraway mixture, and they’re about to be a holiday tradition at your house.Get the recipe
24. Easy Bacon Jam
Katherine Gillen
- Time Commitment: 45 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, <10 ingredients,
Secure your spot as an appetizer expert with this savory, chutney-like topping that tastes just as good alongside a cheese platter as it does on a grilled cheese (you know, in case you have leftovers).Get the recipe
25. Avocado Tahini Dip
Gentl and Hyers/Open Kitchen
- Time Commitment: 5 minutes
- Why We Love It: <15 minutes, make ahead, beginner-friendly
This creamy dip makes crudités a little more exciting and indulgent. If you want to prep the veggies in advance, store them in a container of lightly salted water in the fridge to crisp them up and add a little extra flavor.Get the recipe
26. Jammy Upside-Down Onion Tart
Renée Kohlman/Vegetables: A Love Story
- Time Commitment: 50 minutes
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, special occasion–worthy
This tart is deeply savory and stunning to look at, and it doesn’t hurt that it’s deceptively simple to make. (The secret is—you guessed it—store-bought puff pastry.)Get the recipe
27. Aran Goyoaga’s Fig and Caramelized Onion Soda Bread
Aran Goyoaga/Cannelle et Vanille Bakes Simple
- Time Commitment: 1 hour, 5 minutes
- Why We Love It: gluten free, crowd-pleaser
The bread is leavened with baking soda instead of yeast, so it’s easy enough for beginner bakers to make. Think of it like a giant savory scone—yum.Get the recipe
28. Easy Pretzel Buns
Photo: Mark Weinberg/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 3 hours, 40 minutes
- Why We Love It: special occasion–worthy, crowd-pleaser
Roll the dough into smaller balls so you can serve these cuties alongside a cheese plate or as a dinner roll. Everyone will think you’re so fancy.Get the recipe
29. Scallion and Chive Flatbread
Photo: Nico Schinco/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 1 hour, 40 minutes
- Why We Love It: make ahead, vegetarian, crowd-pleaser
Skip the canned crescent rolls and make this pretty flatbread, which is just as effortless and so much more delicious. Bonus points if you top it with edible flowers for a garden party effect.Get the recipe
30. Apple Focaccia with Blue Cheese and Herbs
Photo: Matt Dutile/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 12 hours, 20 minutes (includes overnight rise)
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, make ahead
It’s like a cheese plate within a loaf of bread, and what’s not to love about that? For a heartier twist, try adding a sliced meat, like prosciutto.Get the recipe
31. Wild Mushroom, Potato and Onion Tart
Melina Hammer/A Year at Catbird Cottage
- Time Commitment: 1 hour
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, special occasion–worthy, vegetarian
This tart can serve as an appetizer if you slice it small, or even a vegetarian main if you make the portions larger. (What’s more, you can set it out piping hot or at room temperature.)Get the recipe
32. Shaved Moroccan Carrot Toast
Photo: Nico Schinco/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 10 minutes
- Why We Love It: <15 minutes, vegetarian, beginner-friendly
Make a few toasts and slice them into bite-size pieces to turn this fast first-course into a crowd-pleasing Easter appetizer.Get the recipe
33. Baked Feta with Dill, Caper Berries and Citrus
Photo: Nico Schinco/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 30 minutes
- Why We Love It: beginner-friendly, vegetarian
Baked feta is a dish you can—and should —learn to make by heart. Serve it with toasted pita and let everyone help themselves.Get the recipe
34. Italian Bruschetta Bar
Photo: Liz Andrew/Styling: Erin McDowell
- Time Commitment: 1 hour
- Why We Love It: crowd-pleaser, beginner-friendly
Don't fuss too much about the arrangement of all the ingredients—a random presentation is the best way to convey that perfect “relaxed afternoon in a vineyard” vibe (even if it’s still chilly in your neck of the woods).Get the recipe
55 Easter Side Dishes to Go with Ham, Lamb and Everything in Between
Katherine Gillen is PureWow’s senior food editor. She’s a writer, recipe developer and food stylist with a degree in culinary arts and professional experience in New York City restaurants. She used to sling sugary desserts in a pastry kitchen, but now she’s an avid home cook and fanatic baker.
Comments / 0