Mike’s Place in Kenilworth Specials of the Day March 15

KENILWORTH, NJ - Mikes' Place of Kenilworth has different lunch specials Monday through Friday.

Here are the Daily Specials for Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

#1- Steak Alla Lanzi $10.00– Steak with peppers, onions & mushrooms topped with American cheese on a sub roll served with homemade fries

#2 – Crispy Buffalo Chicken Wrap $8.50 – Buffalo chicken fingers, bleu cheese, lettuce & tomato in a floured tortilla served with coleslaw

#3 – Tuna Sandwich $6.75- Fresh tuna on your choice of bread with lettuce & tomato served with potato salad

#4- Cowboy Burger $8.50- Burger with cheddar cheese, bacon, BBQ sauce and onion ring served with homemade fries

#5- Turkey & Swiss Sub $8.50 – With lettuce, tomato, onions, salt, pepper, oregano, oil & vinegar

#6- Chicken Caesar Salad $9.25- Grilled chicken served over romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing

Soup: Chicken Noodle, Pasta Fagioli, Baked Potato

Mike's Place located at 330 Monroe Avenue and available for delivery. To place an order call (908) 276-9002. To also see the Daily Special's Like Mike's Place-Caetano’s Cucina on Facebook.

