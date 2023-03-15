BACK IN TIME - 1948: Ambulance headed out to crash scene gets stuck

110 years ago

March 20, 1913

Last Friday afternoon, George Slayton struck an artesian well of good pure water after four days' drilling.

Mr. Slayton, who lives four miles northwest of Prineville, struck an artesian flow of water at a depth of 197 feet. The first flow, which was river water, was struck at 50 feet. When they reached 90 feet, they put down casing to shut off the surface flow and continued boring until they reached a depth of 197 feet. They had no rock nor sand to contend with but struck a formation of what seemed pure clay at a depth of between 75 and 80 feet. When they had passed through this, they struck the artesian water.

When they removed the tools from the hole, the water immediately followed and threw a stream through a 6-inch pipe to a height of 11 feet. They did not test to see if there was sufficient pressure to force it higher.

Mr. Slayton estimated the flow at 1,000 gallons per hour. He sent to Portland for a cap and will reduce it to a 2-inch pipe in order to get more pressure. He sent a sample to the Oregon Agricultural College to be tested.

75 years ago

March 25, 1948

The ambulance summoned from Prineville turned off the Mill Creek road onto the Wildcat Mountain road and had gone about 3 miles when it bogged down. Dr. Adkisson and Goodrich went on to the scene of the accident, and McLean stayed with the ambulance. With the aid of four young men who came along about that time, the ambulance was dug out and put back on the road. Meanwhile, the stretcher crew had gone to the bottom of the canyon, given first aid to the injured man and placed him on the stretcher. After that, it was a matter of moving the stretcher a few feet at a time up the icy slope, steadied by ropes, until a forest service panel truck parked on the road could be reached. Pengilly was brought to the ambulance in the truck and then on to Prineville General Hospital by ambulance. At the hospital, his left leg was amputated about 3 inches below the knee and the fracture above the ankle in the right leg was set.

The accident had taken place about 1:30 p. m., and it was four hours before Pengilly reached the hospital. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John J. Pengilly, of Bend.

50 years ago

March 19, 1973

W. C. Skinner, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, a former Crook County resident, has to go on record as one of the Central Oregonian's longest and most loyal subscribers.

A check was received from him last week for his 45th subscription. He has taken the paper continuously since April 1928.

25 years ago

March 17, 1998

For the second time in less than six months, tragedy has struck in the form of a single-vehicle rollover.

The latest accident took the life of a promising Crook County High School senior, when he was thrown from his vehicle as it rolled down an embankment on Madras Highway. He was alone in the vehicle at the time.

Witnesses told officials that two vehicles had stopped in the northbound lane behind a third to let it turn left onto Riverland Loop. The driver apparently wasn't aware of the lead driver's intention and attempted to pass the string of cars just as that driver started his turn.

The student was transported to Pioneer Memorial Hospital and then rushed to St. Charles Medical Center in Bend where he later died. The driver of the other vehicle was shaken up but not injured.

Undersheriff Clyde McLain said the young man's car clipped the lead vehicle as it started it's turn and was forced off the road, rolling over four times.