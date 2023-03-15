Apparently Flight Attendants Speak in a 'Secret Language' to Talk to Each Other

Working as a flight attendant is unlike any other job. It doesn't come with a traditional schedule, it obviously includes a lot of travel, and you don't always get to go back to your own bed at the end of a long shift. But almost all industries come with their own lingo that's only understood by others in the same line of work, and apparently, this is something that flight attendants take part in, too.

In fact, according to this TikTok video from @thepointsguy , flight attendants actually have a 'secret language" they use to speak to each other. Some of these terms are really interesting...

There are a few funny ones in here... and a few that we are definitely going to keep an ear out for on future flights, just to make sure we aren't the ones being discussed! For example, "gate lice" is a term for the people who gather around the boarding area before it's even time to get on the plane (we all know people like that).

And apparently, if a flight attendant calls you a "raft assistant," that means you look handsome and strong enough to help with the rafts in an emergency. Another term for passengers they think are good looking will be created from their seat number. The example given in the video is someone hot in seat 6C would be described as "six days in Canada."

There's some debate about whether flight attendants actually do use these terms in the comments, but according to The Points Guy, these terms came from actual working FAs they asked.

We'll definitely be paying more attention to the flight attendant chatter next time we fly. This is so fascinating!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Have you had a funny, interesting, or just highly memorable experience while traveling? We'd love for you to submit a video of your travels for a chance to be featured on WanderWisdom and our social channels! Click here to upload your clip and share your adventures with the world.