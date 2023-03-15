Open in App
Utah State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY

56-year-old man dies on hiking trail at Arches National Park, NPS officials say

By Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY,

5 days ago

A 56-year-old man died at Arches National Park in Utah on Sunday, park officials announced this week.

Despite efforts to save him, the man, who was not identified by name, died at the park's Devils Garden Trail , according to a news release Monday .

National Park Service rangers had "responded to a report of CPR in progress" at the hiking trail, the park said. Officials from the Grand County Sheriff’s Department, Grand County EMS and Classic Air Medical also responded to the scene.

Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, the park service said.

No further details about the man's death were provided. USA TODAY reached out to Arches National Park for further information Wednesday morning.

Fatalities at Arches National Park have been reported before. Last month, a 71-year-old man died while hiking with his wife and son, the park said , and several deaths have been reported over recent years .

February: Decapitated human rights activist's family wins $10 million lawsuit after accident at Arches National Park

2019: 2 dead, 1 injured after fall at Arches National Park in Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ik0f5_0lJdmlFj00
Delicate Arch is seen at Arches National Park on April 25, 2021, near Moab, Utah. Lindsay Whitehurst, AP

According to the National Park Service , park rangers "respond to hundreds of search or rescue incidents" in Arches and Canyonlands National Parks every year.

Among safety guidelines , park officials urge visitors to plan ahead, be wary of weather conditions and extreme temperatures, stay hydrated, hike with companions and rest often.

Travel: Illegal hikers in Hawaii may have to pay for their own rescues, after many are saved from this popular hike

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 56-year-old man dies on hiking trail at Arches National Park, NPS officials say

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
5 horses fatally shot, 3 others wounded in Virginia; juvenile facing animal cruelty charges
Spout Spring, VA5 days ago
Police Say Mother's Fatal 90-Foot Fall From Niagara Falls With Her Son Is Not Believed to Be an Accident
Niagara Falls, NY29 days ago
Man with 'Passion for Life' Died After Snowmobile 'Landed on Top Of Him' in Wyoming Avalanche
Smoot, WY19 days ago
Hilarious moment deputies respond to 911 call about vicious dog... only to find tiny puppy barking
Deer Creek, OK9 days ago
An 81-year-old man trapped in a major California snowstorm for a week says he survived by eating snow and croissants he had in his car
Big Pine, CA12 days ago
Madison Brooks death: Leaked video of LSU student triggers family outrage
Baton Rouge, LA24 days ago
A United flight was grounded after a passenger found a bomb threat note in the bathroom: reports
Burlington, VT6 days ago
Woman found dead in cabin on Carnival Sunshine cruise ship traveling from Bahamas to South Carolina
Charleston, SC14 days ago
Missing 13-year-old Missouri boy last seen riding skateboard found dead after more than a month of searching
Gladstone, MO4 days ago
Pennsylvania woman who vanished decades ago and was declared dead is found alive in Puerto Rico
Pittsburgh, PA16 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy