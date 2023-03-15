56-year-old man dies on hiking trail at Arches National Park, NPS officials say

National Park Service rangers had "responded to a report of CPR in progress" at the hiking trail, the park said. Officials from the Grand County Sheriff’s Department, Grand County EMS and Classic Air Medical also responded to the scene.
Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, the park service said.
No further details about the man's death were provided. USA TODAY reached out to Arches National Park for further information Wednesday morning.
Fatalities at Arches National Park have been reported before. Last month, a 71-year-old man died while hiking with his wife and son, the park said , and several deaths have been reported over recent years .
