56-year-old man dies on hiking trail at Arches National Park, NPS officials say

A 56-year-old man died at Arches National Park in Utah on Sunday, park officials announced this week.

Despite efforts to save him, the man, who was not identified by name, died at the park's Devils Garden Trail , according to a news release Monday .

National Park Service rangers had "responded to a report of CPR in progress" at the hiking trail, the park said. Officials from the Grand County Sheriff’s Department, Grand County EMS and Classic Air Medical also responded to the scene.

Resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, the park service said.

No further details about the man's death were provided. USA TODAY reached out to Arches National Park for further information Wednesday morning.

Fatalities at Arches National Park have been reported before. Last month, a 71-year-old man died while hiking with his wife and son, the park said , and several deaths have been reported over recent years .

According to the National Park Service , park rangers "respond to hundreds of search or rescue incidents" in Arches and Canyonlands National Parks every year.

Among safety guidelines , park officials urge visitors to plan ahead, be wary of weather conditions and extreme temperatures, stay hydrated, hike with companions and rest often.

