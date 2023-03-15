Ryan Dempster, Siera Santos named new co-hosts of MLB Network's 'Intentional Talk'

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back with MLB Network and joining the Intentional Talk team,” Dempster said in a news release announcing the new lineup. “Kevin and I have been going back and forth for 25 years together in this game, so it’ll now be cool for fans to see a little bit of our friendly banter. And I’m thrilled to work with Siera, as she does an amazing job. Now, we just gotta figure out who keeps who in line. Let’s go!”
"Intentional Talk" debuted on MLBN in 2011 with Millar and original host Chris Rose teaming up for a 10-year run. For the past two years, Stephen Nelson co-hosted with Millar, but Nelson left the network to join the Los Angeles Dodgers broadcast team for 2023.
Dempster has worked for the Marquee Sports Network for the past three years, serving as a game analyst for Chicago Cubs games and hosting a late-night style program. He will continue in those roles in addition to co-hosting "Intentional Talk."
Santos joined MLB Network last year after working as a sports anchor and reporter in Phoenix.
