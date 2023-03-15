Kyle Chrisley, son of Todd Chrisley, arrested for aggravated assault in Tennessee

Update

3:45 p.m. ET March 16 : The Smyrna Police have clarified an original report that Kyle Chrisley worked at Penske in Smyrna, Tenn. He does not work for Penske, but that is where Smyrna police were dispatched for a call about an assault.

According to police, they received a call from the employer of a man who said Chrisley assaulted him. The man told police that Chrisley allegedly struck his employee multiple times in the face and upper body.

According to the affidavit of complaint, “The victim stated that the defendant also displayed a fixed blade knife and threatened to kill/stab him.” The responding officer wrote, “I observed injuries to the victims head, neck and hand to include bruises and lacerations.” A witness on the scene further collaborated the suspect displayed a knife and “...threatened to stab the victim.”

Original story:

Kyle Chrisley, the son of Todd Chrisley and stepson of Julie Chrisley, was arrested Monday for aggravated assault by Smyrna, Tennessee, police, according to a public citation .

>> Read more trending news

Chrisley got into a physical altercation at Penske Truck Rental in Smyrna, according to People.

According to police, Chrisley allegedly brandished a “fixed blade.”

Todd, Julie Chrisley begin serving federal prison terms

Chrisley “voluntarily appeared ... for booking procedures related to the active criminal warrant” on Tuesday, according to a press release. Authorities said he was transported to the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center and his bond was set at $3,000.

He has a March 20 court date, per the public citation records.

In January, Chrisley’s father and stepmother began serving prison terms for bank fraud and tax evasion .