Atlanta, GA
Braves Today

How good can Marcell Ozuna be in 2023?

By Zac Blackerby,

5 days ago

What can Marcell Ozuna do as the Atlanta Braves DH this season?

Projecting Marcell Ozuna's 2023 campaign is tricky.

In 2022, his numbers took a dip across the board. He hit .226 a season ago with an OPS of .687, both taking his average over his career down a notch. The slump paired with off-field issues may create some questions about where he sits on the roster.

"You give him 450 at bats, he's a guy that can hit 25 to 30 home runs," Jake Mastroianni said on Locked On Braves. "If he hits .240, with 25-30 home runs and 75-80 RBIs, and a .750 OPS, somewhere in the mid-700s, that's a solid player at your DH position."

Not that it always translates, but it's worth noting that Ozuna's performance in Spring training has been solid. At the plate, he's hitting .321 with an OPS of .831.

"I think he can still be a positive player, we haven't seen much of that over the past few years but if he can clear all of the off-the-field stuff up and focus on baseball and being the best version of what Marcell Ozuna can be at this point, I think he's capable of having that type of year at the DH position for the Braves. I'm not expecting it. My hopes are very low for him in 2023," Mastroianni said.

As the roster currently sits, Ozuna is projected to start the season as Atlanta's DH.

