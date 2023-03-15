Great American Family Increasing 2023 Christmas Movie Slate; Trevor Donovan And Merritt Patterson To Reunite In ‘Christmas By Chance’

EXCLUSIVE: Great American Family is expanding its Christmas movie slate this year with 21 new original titles, up from 18 in 2022.

Candace Cameron Bure Just Won Two Awards For Her First Christmas Movie on Great American Family

Dubbed “Great American Christmas,” the network’s holiday fare will kick off in October with its largest lineup since first launching in 2021. Among the actors set to appear this year are Trevor Donovan ( 90210, Dancing With the Stars ) and Merritt Patterson ( The Royals , Catering Christmas ), who will reunite in the new Christmas By Chance .

In Christmas By Chance , Addie (Patterson), a New York City chiropractor mistakenly receives a text from “Nana.” The accidental text turns into a loving friendship between the matronly Nana and Addie who now communicate regularly. Nana invites Addie to spend the holiday in Vermont. It is picture-postcard perfect and exactly as Nana described except for one surprise. Nana’s single son, James (Donovan), a traveling doctor is also home for the holidays. Over three consecutive years, James and Addie are together during the holidays, though it isn’t until they are both single that they begin to see each other in a different light.

Trevor Donovan To Headline Two New Movies For Great American Family

Donovan and Patterson previously starred in Jingle Bell Princess . Christmas By Chance is written by Cara J. Russell and executive producers are Brad Krevoy and Susie Belzberg Krevoy. David Anselmo produces for HP Christmas Chance Productions Inc.

Deadline just broke last month that Donovan booked two more films for Great American Family . The first one is a romantic comedy set for this fall.

“Great American Christmas” original movies will premiere Saturdays and Sundays, with 24/7 holiday movies through the end of the year. GAC already announced that Danica McKellar will headline Royal Christmas Ball this year.

Lori Loughlin To Make Holiday Movie For Great American Family