Fort Spring Pike to be closed for bridge repair

GREENBRIER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVDN) – County Route 43, Fort Spring Pike, will be closed to through traffic from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., starting Monday, March 27, through Friday, April 28, while repairs are made to the Fort Spring Bridge. Alternate routes will be in place during this time.

The preferred detoured routes are from the northside of the bridge follow County Route 43, Fort Spring Pike, one mile to the intersection of West Virginia 63, Highland Trail. From the southside of the bridge follow County Route 43, Fort Spring Pike, south for six miles to the Intersection of West Virginia 3, Wayside Creamery Road at Sinks Grove.

Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices and use caution while traveling around the work zone.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.

