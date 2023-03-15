EXCLUSIVE: Maria Dempsey Named New CEO of Love Wellness

Love Wellness has named Maria Dempsey, who departed from Nest New York earlier this month, the brand’s new chief executive officer. She will take over from brand founder Lo Bosworth.

Over Dempsey’s 30-year career, she worked as CEO of Nest New York, executive vice president of regional marketing at Clarins, vice president of marketing at John Frieda and vice president of marketing at the Lancôme division of L’Oréal USA.

Bosworth noted she was connected with Dempsey through her private equity investors — in 2021, Encore Consumer Capital completed an undisclosed investment in Love Wellness.

“I am so impressed with what Lauren and her team have built, and I am energized by the Love Wellness community,” said Dempsey. “I feel so fortunate to have the opportunity to help guide and grow this amazing company and team at a pivotal point in time. We have a meaningful opportunity to develop additional product categories, increase our digital presence and expand our retail footprint.”

Lo Bosworth, founder of Love Wellness.

For Bosworth, bringing on a CEO was the next strategic step for the natural wellness brand, noting the team has tripled in size over the past year and a half.

“It is indicative of the stage of growth that we’re at. As the founder of Love Wellness , my focus and responsibility is really on the future of the business to ensure we not only continue to grow this category-defining brand but make it accessible to as many people as possible. With this amazing opportunity comes very little room for tactical error,” Bosworth said.

The brand, which experienced 122 percent growth in 2021 versus 2020, offers a slew of natural wellness products for hormonal support, gut health, sexual wellness, stress and more. It is currently available at Target and Ulta, as well as on the brand’s site and Amazon.

Love Wellness products.

Bosworth will now be chairwoman of the board, managing brand marketing, product development and retail strategy.

“My full-time focus will shift to representing the brand with all of our public facing opportunities, continuing to manage our retail relationships,” she said.

