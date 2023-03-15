Wolves rout Cavaliers in Saturday sweep

WISE, Va. — In perhaps their most impressive performance of the season to date, the Newberry College men’s tennis team (8-4, 2-2 South Atlantic Conference) swept the UVA Wise Cavaliers (8-3, 0-2 SAC) 7-0 in their Saturday conference matchup.

Junior Mateo Bivol (Bordeaux, France) and sophomore Laurenz Grabia (Altdorf, Germany) claimed a 6-2 victory on court one to start doubles play. After the Wolves fell on court two 5-7, sophomore Tal Cohen (Sydney, Australia) and junior Enzo Blavignat (Bordeaux, France) claimed a tight 6-4 victory on court three, securing the doubles point for the Wolves.

Cohen started out singles play with a two-set victory on court six. He took both sets 6-3. Senior Marcel Schomburg (Bingen, Germany) then won on court two in two sets: 6-3, 7-5. Needing just one more point to secure the match, senior Lawrence Friedland (Cary, N.C.) took a three-set victory to ice the match: 4-6, 6-3,6-2. Bivol was the closest to completing his bout on court one when the match was decided. After taking set one 7-6, with a 7-1 tie breaker, and falling 3-6 in set two, Bivol took a 10-4 super set over his opponent.

Grabia and Blavignat each played just a single super set on courts three and five respectively. They gave up just three games combined as Grabia took the super set 8-1 and Blavignat by a similar score of 8-2.

“Our guys dominated the entire game,” said Head Coach Elias Fernandez. “Outstanding performance from everyone. Let’s keep pushing.”