Open in App
Newberry, SC
See more from this location?
Newberry Observer

No. 15 Wolves take 12 of 13 sets in sweep of Cavaliers

By Courtesy of Newberry College Athletics,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22nIQi_0lJdiESi00

WISE, Va. — The No. 15 Newberry College women’s tennis team (11-1, 4-0 South Atlantic Conference) defeated the UVA Wise Cavaliers (6-5, 0-2 SAC) with a 7-0 sweep. It is the second time this season the Wolves have completed a seven-point sweep.

Redshirt senior Zulay Castaneda (Panama City, Panama) and senior Nastassia Chamoun (Reunion Island, France), the 20th ranked doubles pairing in Division II according to the ITA, gave up just one game en route to a 6-1 victory on court one. Freshman Sofia Cardenas (Bogotá, Colombia) and junior Ish Singh (Gurgaon, India) gave up just one more game than the Wolves did at the one as the pair claimed a 6-2 victory. Freshman Aina Miralles (Barcelona, Catalonia) and junior Rosie Harfield (Lee-on-Solent, England) fell on court three with a close 4-6 defeat, but with the Wolves winning on courts one and two, the scarlet and gray secured the doubles point.

The Wolves momentum carried into singles play as Castaneda claimed a two-set 6-0, 6-2 victory on court one. Chamoun won by the same score on court two but reversed the order of the sets, 6-2, 6-0. Cardenas then took a two-set victory on court four to secure the match for the Wolves. She took both sets 6-2. Freshman Hazel Vernon (Plymouth, England) then took a two set, 6-3, 6-2 victory on court six.

With the match decided the final two Wolves played a super set against their opponents from UVA Wise. Harfield cruised to a 8-1 victory on court five and Singh rounded out the match with a 9-7 victory on court three.

“Our team dominated the entire game,” said Head Coach Elias Fernandez. “Outstanding performance from everyone. Let’s keep pushing.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Newberry, SC newsLocal Newberry, SC
Newberry College to host piano, saxophone recitals
Newberry, SC12 hours ago
Newberry College Advancement promotes Rice, Shealy
Newberry, SC6 days ago
Irish Fling returns this Friday
Newberry, SC5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Newberry County 4-H competes at 4-H Engineering Challenge
Columbia, SC1 day ago
New officers join NPD
Newberry, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy