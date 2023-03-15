Open in App
Las Cruces, NM
See more from this location?
KVIA ABC-7

Debiting error in Las Cruces residents bills

By Jennifer Mendoza,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A5fRF_0lJdhu3f00

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The City of Las Cruces is working to correct an error that debited 378 bank accounts of customers who are enrolled in bank draft services.

The City's Financial Services Department is correcting the issue and say all accounts will be credited as soon as possible.

Officials say that any fees a customers receives because of the error will be reimbursed by the city.

Customers affected by the error will receive an email or letter.

If you have been affected by the issue the City of Las Cruces, asks you call Luisa Benavidez at 575-541-2131, or email treasury@lascruces.gov

The post Debiting error in Las Cruces residents bills appeared first on KVIA .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
Las Cruces city council to vote on development of new film studio
Las Cruces, NM4 hours ago
Water outage for Las Cruces residents
Las Cruces, NM5 days ago
Newly passed bill in New Mexico to hold people accountable for unsafe gun practices
Las Cruces, NM5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Popular Discount Store To Close Only El Paso Location: All Items on Sale
El Paso, TX2 days ago
The loss of emergency SNAP benefits creates demand at Las Cruces food pantry
Las Cruces, NM3 days ago
Police: rumor that “H” symbol on abandoned vehicles will prevent towing is false
El Paso, TX1 day ago
City of El Paso to host free drive-thru pet clinic
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Crime of the Week: Auto parts thief steals over 2K in goods
El Paso, TX22 hours ago
NMSU students weigh in on findings from external law firm
Las Cruces, NM3 days ago
It’s still unclear if Mike Peake will be charged for deadly UNM shooting
Las Cruces, NM3 days ago
El Paso City Council sets goal to raise city workers’ minimum wage to $15 by 2026
El Paso, TX5 days ago
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold Saturday, chilly Sunday
El Paso, TX2 days ago
The Restaurant Cook And CBP Informant
El Paso, TX4 days ago
Cartel Mules Moving Drugs Inside Themselves Through El Paso
El Paso, TX4 days ago
UPDATE: Stolen blind dog spotted in Rio Rancho
Rio Rancho, NM5 days ago
Diocese of El Paso allows Catholics to eat meat this Friday
El Paso, TX4 days ago
Las Cruces Police asks Hyundai and Kia vehicle owners to acquire Theft Alarm Software Update
Las Cruces, NM5 days ago
El Paso City Council approves revised economic development plan for the renovation of the De Soto Hotel
El Paso, TX6 days ago
Las Cruces crime stats mixed
Las Cruces, NM4 days ago
El Paso teen killed, shot in head after trying to steal marijuana during drug deal
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Man arrested in connection to February fires in Downtown El Paso
El Paso, TX4 days ago
DPS says pursuit terminated prior to discovery of rollover crash in West El Paso
El Paso, TX3 days ago
El Paso Police confirm the discovery of a body near Concordia Cemetery
El Paso, TX5 days ago
Mural depicting El Paso Boxing Hall of Famers to be no more
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Drug cartels likely caused migrant rush at El Paso border
El Paso, TX4 days ago
State Trooper pursuit ends in rollover crash in West El Paso
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Suspects in stabbing at Buck's Cabaret in east El Paso were ID'd on surveillance video
El Paso, TX5 days ago
Amber Alert for abducted 3-year-old girl from Deming, New Mexico lifted
Deming, NM5 days ago
EPPD investigating fatal crash involving motorcycle and another vehicle
El Paso, TX4 days ago
CBP names new El Paso Border Patrol Sector Chief
El Paso, TX6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy