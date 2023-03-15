Debiting error in Las Cruces residents bills

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The City of Las Cruces is working to correct an error that debited 378 bank accounts of customers who are enrolled in bank draft services.

The City's Financial Services Department is correcting the issue and say all accounts will be credited as soon as possible.

Officials say that any fees a customers receives because of the error will be reimbursed by the city.

Customers affected by the error will receive an email or letter.

If you have been affected by the issue the City of Las Cruces, asks you call Luisa Benavidez at 575-541-2131, or email treasury@lascruces.gov

