Cars trapped by rain-fueled mudslides in Baldwin Hills

By Cameron KiszlaEric Spillman,

5 days ago

Multiple mudslides in Baldwin Hills snarled traffic and trapped vehicles late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning as yet another storm hit Southern California.

The mudslides impacted multiple areas, including traffic on La Brea Avenue, footage from the scene showed.

Perhaps the largest incident occurred at about 2 a.m. Wednesday on La Brea just north of Don Lorenzo Drive, where all northbound traffic had to be halted, but not before vehicles were caught in the debris.

At least two cars were caught in the mud, and tow crews had to be brought out to help remove the vehicles.

Another mudslide affected the 5200 block of El Mirador Drive just after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. In this instance, debris flowed from the back of a property facing Punta Alta Drive.

