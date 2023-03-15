Open in App
Pajaro, CA
See more from this location?
WTKR News 3

100+ animals rescued from California floodwaters

By CNN Newsource, Madeline Miller,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FuU3U_0lJdfA6r00

MONTEREY COUNTY, Ca. — The SPCA says more than 100 animals have been rescued from Pajaro, California since Saturday, March 11 as storms slammed the region.

The animals, rescued from floodwaters, include dogs, cats, roosters, guinea pigs and birds.

They are now being reunited with their owners or taken to a shelter until they can be reunited.

California has been hit especially hard by flooding this year. In January , 90% of the state was under flood watch, prompting evacuations and causing landslides and mudslides.

That same month, a 5-year-old boy was in a car with his mother when he was swept away by floodwater near San Miguel.

Some experts warn that the state's extreme flooding is due to climate change.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Dry erase boards that convert to gun shelters tested in classrooms
Cullman, AL2 days ago
Former commonwealth's attorney explains the slippery slope of prosecuting kids
Norfolk, VA2 days ago
LIVE: LULAC urges Justice Department to investigate Fort Hood soldier's death
Fort Hood, TX4 days ago
Hampton woman wins over $100k from Virginia Lottery ticket
Hampton, VA5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy