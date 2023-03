At least one squad always make a surprise surge through the tournament, wreaking havoc on brackets along the way. Kevin Sweeney reveals who it could be this year.

Cinderella stories are one of the main reasons to love March Madness. Last year, we got to witness perhaps the sport’s greatest Cinderella ever, when No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s came out of nowhere to make a miracle run to the men’s Elite Eight . Less than 1% of brackets on the NCAA’s March Madness app had picked the Peacocks to reach the Elite Eight (a large percentage of those likely because of the school’s mascot).

Who could be this year’s Saint Peter’s, the team that blows up everyone’s bracket and sends shock waves through the sport? Or North Carolina, the No. 8 seed that propelled its way straight to the national title game? Here’s a look at 10 of the most likely candidates: